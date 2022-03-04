ARDMORE — Ada junior Sam Rhynes scored three second-half goals to break open a close game and help the Cougar soccer team defeat old rival Ardmore 5-1 in a season-opening road game Tuesday night.
The game was supposed to be played in Ada but the soccer field was still too wet from last week’s snow and ice storm.
“This was a total team win and the players showed that they have been working hard to get to the level we played last night,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones. “We have a long way to go and a lot of things to clean up but I am happy with how they competed.”
Ada scored during the first three minutes of the game when Blake Vick found the net with a header off a nice Caden Mitchell corner kick that put the visitors on top 1-0.
The Tigers got a late goal that knotted the score at 1-1 at halftime.
“We didn’t play the best soccer in the final 25 minutes of the first half but the kids made the adjustments that we asked of them at halftime,” Jones said.
Vick scored again with an assist from Emilio Benton that put Ada ahead 2-1.
Rhynes then scored three consecutive goals to put Ardmore away.
“His final goal was a very pretty shot that hit the top of the net from 25 yards out,” Jones said.
Jones said his team’s defense, especially in the second half, kept the Tiger offense in check.
“The brother duo of Augustin Palma and Saul Palma held the middle of the defense down and stopped a talented Ardmore offense,” Cole said.
Ada sophomore goalkeeper Colton Scull was able to pitch a second-half shutout.
Jones also lauded the efforts of junior Minh Nguyen.
“He was another player that contributed a ton by distributing the ball and winning loose balls in the holding midfield position,” Jones said.
The Cougars are scheduled to host Noble at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
