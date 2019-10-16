Resting Paul, Adams, Thunder never close at Dallas

On the broadcast, analyst Michael Cage frequently mentioned the points were not important. Good thing, because they were really lopsided.
In each team’s preseason opener six days earlier in Tulsa, Dallas played without stars Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic and fell by 15 points to Oklahoma City.
Monday, those stars played while Thunder coach Billy Donovan rested two of his stars, point guard Chris Paul and center Steven Adams.
The Mavericks prevailed by a lot more than 15 points: 107-70.
OKC scored 19 points in each of the first three quarters and 13 in the fourth.
Without Paul, the Thunder appeared lost, despite still claiming the services of point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished without any assists, while Schroder couldn’t shoot, countering his six assists with two points, missing 9 of 10 shots.
And, while Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 16 points, he wasn’t nearly as efficient as the last time against the Mavs, making 7 of 16 shots, no 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws.
The one Thunder player who impressed was Danilo Gallinari, who finished 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting and 2 of 4 3-point shooting.
Backup center Nerlens Noel, a starter in this one, went 4 of 6, finishing with eight points and four blocked shots.
Without Adams, OKC was crushed on the boards, getting out rebounded 53 to 39 and 13 to 6 on the offensive glass.
Porzingis finished with 13 rebounds to go with 17 points. The high-board man for OKC was a guard, Gilgeous-Alexander, who grabbed eight.
In the half-court, the ball movement the Thunder had enjoyed in their first two preseason games was absent and helped lead to 32.6 percent (28 of 86) shooting and 14.7 percent (5 of 34) 3-point shooting.
OKC’s first free-throw of the game, in the middle of the first quarter, was an air ball delivered by Hamidou Diallo. He missed the next one, too, and the the Thunder went on to make 9 of 16 free-throws, total.
Porzingis netted his 17 points on just 7 of 21 shooting, though Doncic was much better, finishing with 19 on 4 of 10 shooting and 9 of 11 foul shooting.
The Thunder have one preseason game remaining, against Memphis tonight inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Exactly one week later, Oklahoma City begins the regular season at Utah.
