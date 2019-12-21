Report: Kasey Dunn leaving Oklahoma State for UNLV

STILLWATER — According initial reports out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kasey Dunn – who has been on Mike Gundy’s coaching staff since 2011 – will be the offensive coordinator at UNLV for new head coach Marcus Arroyo – another former OSU assistant coach.
Arroyo, who was the offensive coordinator at Oregon the past few years, had attempted to get Dunn to join his staff last offseason as the wide receivers coach for the Ducks. Dunn balked at the move and was rewarded by being named the associate head coach at OSU – which included an increase in salary.
The list of pupils from Dunn’s time in Stillwater includes four players who made it to the NFL – Justin Blackmon, Marcell Ateman, Chris Lacy and James Washington.
Arroyo, who recruited Chuba Hubbard to Stillwater, was the running backs coach at OSU for two years.
According to a report from the O’Colly, Dunn will coach in the Texas Bowl before heading to UNLV.
