Jeremy Strong says things won’t be much different now that he’s officially the head coach of the Ada High School softball team.
He took over on an interim basis last spring during slowpitch season when then-head coach Taylor Henry resigned to take care of her new twins.
After pondering it for a few days (this sports writer thinks he had to get permission from junior-to-be Abbey Strong, his daughter) he decided to accept the school’s offer to become the newest leader of the Ada High softball program.
“Coaching is coaching. I’m not worried if it’s the head coach or assistant coach. I’m going to coach the same way. The only difference is there are a few more responsibilities,” Strong said earlier this week.
Ada Athletic Director Christie Jennings said the softball team is in good hands.
“Jeremy has the experience, knowledge and demeanor to make our softball program one of the best in the state,” she said. “We feel confident that he will get the most out of our student-athletes. Coach Strong is a great asset to Ada City Schools. We look forward to seeing the program grow under his leadership.”
Strong said he enjoyed his first summer with the Lady Cougars in his new role and that preseason two-a-day workouts — which began Monday — have gone well.
“It was a good Summer. A lot of our stuff got rained out early. We got four dates in at the Stonewall Summer League against some pretty good teams,” he said. “We didn’t have everybody there because we have several girls playing travel ball. But the other girls got some good work in. It gave some other girls some opportunities got get some reps.”
As many as 24 players are going through preseason drills and he expects that number to grow as soon as next week.
Shake Coker, Ada’s head baseball coach, returns as Strong’s assistant. New Ada Junior High head coach Michael Barnes is also lending a helping hand.
“It’s been really good. There’s a lot of hands-on coaching going on and we’ve had really good practices so far,” Strong said.
The core of Ada’s 2022 fastpitch roster will be made up of six talented juniors. The only seniors Ada lost were All-Stater Amaya Frizell and Cydnee Miller.
“We have a lot of young kids coming out, which is a good sight. That’s where our team is going to come from in a couple of years. Right now we’re junior heavy and when they graduate, that’s going to be a lot of shoes to fill,” Strong said.
“Amaya’s bat is going to be a big one to have to replace. And I don’t think one play can do it,” he continued. “We’re going to have to have multiple players step up and try to fill that void but at the same time, I think we have the girls that can do that.”
Strong said if his bunch continues to work hard, he believes the Lady Cougars can make some noise in the playoffs this season.
“I really like our group. I think we have a chance to be a really good team,” he said. “I think it’s going to come down to hitting the ball. We have potential to get into that last tournament of the year, but we’re going to have to pitch and hit and play defense.”
The Lady Cougars will be a little short-handed once again next week. Strong, his daughter and another junior, Rylynn Truett, are off to Italy Monday morning. Abbey Strong and Truett have been selected to play with a USA 18U team there, something that has been in the work for about 10 months.
“They were invited to go play and we’re going to take advantage of it. It will be a fun trip,” Strong said. “But with Shane and Michael, our team will be in good hands.”
