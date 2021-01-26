ROFF — The Roff Tigers used a smothering defense and the hot hand of Coby Simon to surge past Pontotoc Conference rival Stonewall 55-28 Saturday night in the finals of the 2021 SRT Tournament in Roff.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 16-1 on the year, while Stonewall fell to 8-7.
In the girls championship game, the host Lady Tigers but a double-digit third-quarter lead before holding off Coleman 33-28. Roff, ranked No. 13 in Class B, improved to 13-2 while No. 19 Coleman dropped to 14-5.
BOYS
Roff 55, Stonewall 28
The Tigers strung together three impressive wins en route to the tournament title. Roff bested Moss 72-24 in the first round and disposed of Coalgate 56-22 in the semifinals.
Roff entered the tournament coming off a 46-42 home loss to local rival Vanoss that left a bad taste in the collective mouths of the RHS basketball camp.
“This weekend was really good. We just weren’t very good Tuesday,” Roff head coach Larry Johnston said.
“We were a little short-handed. Some stuff that we had kind of been getting away with all year snuck up and got us. It was a good wake-up call,” Johnston said of last Tuesday’s setback — the Tigers’ only loss of the year. “We had three of the best days we’ve had since then. We just want to make sure that first weekend in March we’re at our best. In these last three days, we’ve taken a huge step toward that.”
Roff scored the first nine points of the game and led 19-5 after a pull-up jumper by Trayson Miller to start the second period.
Coby Simon’s fast-break bucket following a missed Roff free throw that fell in at the buzzer put Roff head 32-12 at halftime.
Simon hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 12-5 run to open the third period that extended RHS lead to 44-17. That run was capped by 3pointers from Wil Joplin and Cade Baldridge off a pair of assists from Simon, who ended up with a monster game.
The RHS senior sparkplug finished with a career-high 21 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He also had three rebounds a pair of steals and five assists.
“Coby played good. He’s been really good all year. He was aggressive and shot the ball well,” Johnston said. “He’s finishing at the rim good. He’s creating good. He’s really good on the back end of our press. He’s just playing good all-around.”
Conner Owens and Joplin each scored nine points for Roff. Joplin also had six rebounds and three steals and Owens also pulled down six rebounds.
Freshman Ashton Bierce paced the Longhorn offense with 12 points, while Clayton Findley sank 2-of-3 3-point attempts for six points.
“We’re really, really good when we’re playing unselfish — assist basketball is what we call it,” Johnston said.
Roff helped force 16 Stonewall turnovers and finished with 11 steals.
Stonewall head coach said Roff’s relentless defense kept the SHS offense frustrated most of the night.
“Roff played extremely well. We couldn’t really get anything going on the offensive end all night,” Moreland said. “They do such a good job on the defensive end of the floor and have so many options on the offensive end. Coach Johnston does a great job.”
Johnston said some longtime Roff fans have told him this year’s team reminds them of the great RHS teams in the early 2000s.
“It’s been years and years ago, but that’s what people talked about in the early 2000s — how good our guys guarded. These guys are right there with those groups. They can shut people down. We can score, but we also can really, really guard,” Johnston said.
Stonewall won three straight games entering Saturday night’s title contest.
“I was proud of our guys. Obviously, it’s been a tough week emotionally for our players and our entire community. To get three wins this week and get to the finals of this tournament was a pretty big accomplishment for us,” Moreland said.
GIRLS
Championship
Roff 33, Coleman 28
The Roff Lady Tigers were cruising right along against Coleman until they weren’t.
Roff scored the first 10 points of the game — and pitched a first-quarter shutout. The Tigers led 7-0 in the first quarter and a steal and pull-up 3-pointer by Abby Salter gave the hosts their first double-digit lead.
Coleman got off to an 0-for-11 start that included seven turnovers.
Roff led 19-7 after Salter scored the first basket of the third period and still led 23-12 after a free shot by Chloe Eldred at the 3:47 mark.
“We were really good early and part of that is just making shots,” said RHS head coach Trent Storts. “We got a lot of good shots throughout the game and early we were kind of rolling and hitting them.”
Coleman trailed 28-18 heading to the fourth period before trying to rally.
Carrie Pitts hit a 3-pointer and another jumper to get the Lady Wildcats started in the fourth quarter. Sadie Holder then scored five points of her own to complete a 10-0 Coleman volley that tied the game at 28-28 with just 2:49 left in the game.
“We have to be smarter with the basketball. We had too many mistakes, especially during times we could have stretched the lead and build on what you’ve already done. Instead, we’d have three or four turnovers in a row and that can’t happen in games like that,” Storts said.
Roff snapped that CHS streak when Sidney Wright muscled her way to a point-blank shot in the paint and Breana Britt followed with a back-breaking 3-pointer with 1:29 remaining that put Roff ahead 33-28.
Neither team would score again.
“That’s a gutsy shot right there. It’s a big shot at a good moment. We need people to make big shots. That’s how we’re going to be successful,” Storts said of Britt’s late 3-pointer. “I couldn’t have been happier for her. I’m glad she stepped up and knocked it down.”
Britt gave Roff an immediate spark off the bench in the first quarter, scoring on a drive to the basket and following that with a 3-pointer and scored five of her team’s first seven points. She scored a team-best eight points on 2-of-3 shooting from the 3-point stripe and a 2-for-2 effort from the free-throw line.
Eldred and Saulter added seven points apiece. Eldred also had nine rebounds, while Saulter finished with three rebounds and four steals.
Wright ended with six points, five rebounds and three takeaways.
Pitts led all scorers with 12 points for Coleman and Holder registered a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
It’s another busy week for the Roff clubs. They traveled to Tupelo on Monday, host Allen tonight and play at Velma-Alma Saturday.
