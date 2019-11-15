Greetings, fellow bowlers and bowling fans!
The Lazer Zone Family Fun Center was the proud sponsor of the first Pontotoc County Relay for Life Cancer Awareness fundraiser tournament last Sunday.
Being a cancer survivor myself, I am so excited to share this news with you.
According to Ken Hoyle, manager for the Lazer Zone, 10 teams entered this first-ever event, raising over $550 for cancer awareness.
“We were honored to be able to sponsor and host this event,” Hoyle said. “While this is the first annual event, bowlers can look expectantly for a bigger and better turnout and prizes next year.”
The event started off with Monday Night bowler Lori Clements singing the national anthem. Tom Runnels, a local representative for Relay for Life, announced and served as a commentator for the tournament.
Those who bowled in the tournament remarked it felt great to know the entry fee was being used to further cancer awareness and how the tournament itself was conducted in such a professional manner — complete with national anthem and commentator.
“Everyone seemed to have a great time, and lots of door prizes were given out in addition to the first-, second- and third-place winners,” Hoyle said.
According to Hoyle, Bowlers from both the Monday Night Mixers and Tuesday Night Mixers leagues came out to support this worthwhile event.
Hoyle, who bowls on Tuesday nights in Ada, along with partner Cody Iverson from the Monday night league, captured first place in the benefit tournament. Bruce Fish and James Ross, a pair of Monday night bowlers, placed second. Mike Sanders and John Rolen, another Monday night combo, finished third.
So — on behalf of all cancer survivors, those still struggling and families of those who have been through this journey — I say congratulations to these men who did so well in this tournament to show their support for a cause so deserving of their time and talent.
Kudos to the Lazer Zone for sponsoring this now-annual event. I issue this challenge to all local bowlers: Please consider being a part of this Relay for Life event next year.
Free female advice
On a different note, let me lend a bit of “female” advice. My husband, being married to the person who not only writes this column but whose team has tasted defeat more times than she cares to count, asked a quite precarious question the other day.
To him, I say: Be careful what you ask.
He simply inquired the standing of his team, the Misfits, and was visibly disheartened that they had dropped from third place to sixth place.
I shared my opinion on that.
“Well, it’s better than being on the bottom. Quit your whining!”
Truly, no offense, male readers, but men are such babies sometimes. Think about it. It’s not too much different than some slinky, size-9 standing beside me (a size 20) at a dressing room mirror and remarking how horrible she feels about gaining two pounds.
“I just can’t seem to get in my new slacks. I have to diet right away.”
And here I am thinking, “Mmmm, 2 pounds, yes, now that’s a real problem.”
So I gave my husband a look that said: “Really, you must be kidding.”
The poor guy didn’t mean anything by the question. It was just an honest inquiry. But when we’re looking at the top of the lake from way below ... it’s a bit much.
But I love him and, as you all know, I am the eternal optimist. We will do better, and so will his team.
And, as I so often tell Derrek, one of our Misfits bowlers: “It’s not about winning — it’s about the fun we have together with everyone else.”
But she always retorts: “Ann, we’d like to win one once in a while.”
Yes, she’s right. We all do.
Therefore, good luck and great bowling, everyone. See you next week.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 12 of 36)
1 Split Decision 33
2 KaCee Bar 32
3 Snap On 28
4 NAPA 28
5 Splitz & Giggles 26
6 Misfits 25
7 The Bowling Stones 25
8 Rob’s ProShop 24
9 B&S Construction 24
10 Native Strikers 23
11 Tatum Trucking 23
12 Gutter Done 23
13 The Replacements 23
14 Strike-A-Lacka 18
15 Spare Me 16
16 The Gutter Gang 13
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Rob’s ProShop – 706, Native Strikers – 700, SnapOn — 700.
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2035, SnapOn – 2032, Rob’s ProShop – 2003.
Men’s scratch game: James McGinty – 254, Cody Iverson – 250, Robbin George – 217.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 616, Cody Iverson – 588, James McGinity – 585.
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 179, Ann Stewart - 159, Skye Buck – 156.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 483, Skye Buck – 431, Lisa John - 426.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 12 of 36)
1 R2D2 and C 34
2 Ben’s TV 35
3 Rob’s ProShop 30
4 D’JAVu 24
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 22
6 Misfits 20
7 Pin Pals 20
8 Ghost Team 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV – 762, Bronson’s Body – 753, Rob’s ProShop — 723.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body– 2319, Ben’s TV – 2065, Rob’s Pro Shop – 2030.
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George - 228, Randy Goodman – 210, Ken Hoyle — 203 .
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 658, Ken Hoyle – 592, Randy Daniels — 540.
Women’s scratch game: Gloria Pryor – 187, Teeoti Jimenez – 183, Tricia Rose – 170
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 518, Gloria Pryor– 468, Rebecca Williams – 457.
