Rejoice Christian clips Latta boys in 2A

WILBURTON — The Latta High School boys basketball team couldn’t generate enough offense in the fourth quarter of a 33-29 loss to Rejoice Christian Thursday night at the Class 2A Area Tournament in Wilburton.
No. 14 Rejoice Christian advanced with a 13-12 record, while 12th-ranked Latta saw its season come to an end at 14-16.
Latta boys coach Matt Bryant said getting within two victories of back-to-back state tournament berths was a good accomplishment for his squad.
“I’m very proud of our season. Our young men went in and fought every game this year,” he said. “I never doubted how hard we would play night in and night out.”
Latta trailed the Eagles 11-7 after the first quarter but used a strong defensive effort to limit them to just three points — one 3-pointer by Braden Washam — in the second and rallied to grab a slim 15-14 lead at halftime.
The back-and-forth affair was tied 24-24 after the third period, but Latta was outscored 9-5 in the final frame.
Latta junior Sam Brow led the way for the Panthers with 11 points, including a trio of-3-pointers. Senior Cooper Coulson was next with eight points. Another senior, Lane Priest, added five points and junior Hunter Price chimed in with four points.
Rejoice Christian got a game-high 13 points from Braden Washam, who knocked down four 3-point baskets — including a big one in the fourth period. Jaron Foote followed with eight points and made a pair of triples.
Xavier Okwufulueze was next with seven points, including four in the final frame.
Latta bids farewell to seniors Coulson, Lincoln Estes, Priest and Clayton Hayes.
“We are going to miss our four seniors (Cooper Coulson, Lincoln Estes, Lane Priest and Clayton Hayes). They are about exactly what Latta basketball is — caring for your teammates, playing tough defense and giving everything you have every night. “
