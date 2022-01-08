Rehl's two late free throws lifts ECU women to victory

Senior Madison Rehl hit two free throws with 4.2 seconds left in the game to lift the East Central women’s basketball team to a tense 84-82 come-from-behind win over Southern Arkansas Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU improved to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the Great American Conference, while Southern Arkansas left town at 7-5 and 2-4.
A Southern Arkansas player drove the lane as time expired but missed the shot. SAU head coach Adam Collins thought his player was fouled on the final attempt and was incensed after the game. He yelled at the officiating crew as it exited Wayne Cobb Court.
It was an incredible comeback by the Tigers, who trailed 75-65 after a Southern Arkansas’ Diamond Morris hit a free throw with 8:13 left in the game.
East Central still trailed 79-71 after a 3-pointer by SAU’s Jessica Jones at the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Tigers ended the game on a 13-3 run to swipe the victory at the end.
Mackenzie Crusoe scored on a strong drive to the basket with just 45 seconds remaining that tied the game at 82-22.
ECU then made a big defensive stand when Alexis Lyons blocked a shot by Morris in the paint.
Rehl was fouled heading down the lane with four seconds left and hit the two clutch free throws to give the home team the victory. It was a much-needed win by head coach Matt Cole’s club, which had lost three of its previous four games.
Rehl finished with a team-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She hit 7-of-9 free-throws and also had eight rebounds and two steals.
Crusoe followed with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Lyons added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and added three rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Kennedy Cummings and former Vanoss standout Emily Wilson scored nine points each for the hosts.
Morris paced Southern Arkansas with 17 points, including four 3-point baskets. Jessica Jones also had 17 points off the bench for the Muleriders, including five 3-pointers. Kisi Young followed with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Southern Arkansas drilled 10-of-17 (58.8%) 3-point attempts in the first half on the way to a 50-43 halftime lead. The Muleriders finished 14-of-29 (48.3%) from beyond the arc. ECU managed just 3-of-11 shooting from long range.
The Tigers went 17-of-21 (81%) from the free-throw stripe compared to an 8-of-19 (42.1%) effort by SAU.
The Tigers are back at Kerr Center at 1 p.m. today, hosting Arkansas-Monticello.
