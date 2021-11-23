In the season opener at the Kerr Activities Center, redshirt senior Madison Rehl scored her 1,000th career point in helping East Central University women’s team to an 89-40 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Rehl became the 14th member of the ECU 1,000 Point Club. She scored her 1,000 point on a free throw five minutes into the game and finished with seven points.
ECU (2-0) broke open a tight game with the Lions (1-2) with a 7-0 run in the first quarter and blew open the game with a 23-2 run in the second quarter.
The Tigers kept up the pressure in the second half increasing their lead to 38 in the third quarter. ECU advantage grew to 49 in the final seconds of the win.
Redshirt sophomore Izzy Cummins led the Tigers with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Senior Alexis Lyons finished with 14 points. Junior Kate Ogle also had 14 points and freshman Kennedy Allison contributed 11 points to the balanced ECU offense. Redshirt sophomore Gabby Cummins recorded a career high seven rebounds.
ECU will travel to San Antonio, Texas for the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. They will open up action on Friday against St. Mary’s at 4 p.m. and will play Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Tigers will open GAC play on Thursday, December 2 at Southern Nazarene. Tip-off of that game is at 5:30 p.m.
