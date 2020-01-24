RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – In the latest Great American Conference All-Decade Team to be released, East Central University saw Braxton Reeves earn a spot on the GAC Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team.
There were no East Central representatives on the GAC All-Decade women’s basketball team.
Reeves is the most decorated men’s basketball student-athlete in the NCAA era. After his final season, he claimed several honors, including four in just a few hours.
He was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star West Team, NABC First Team All-District, 2017 Basketball Times Second Team All-America and a Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association Men’s Basketball All-America honorable mention award.
“I am extremely happy for and proud of Braxton Reeves for his well-deserved selection to the GAC All-Decade team. He is one of the hardest-working and most coachable players I have ever been around, and his accomplishments on the floor speak for themselves,” said East Central head coach Ja Havens. “But as a good as he was on the floor, he is also a tremendous person that will succeed in all that he does. I am grateful that I had a front row seat to watch one of the best to ever wear the Tiger uniform.”
The Fort Worth, Texas, native also claimed 2016-17 D2CCA All-Central Region First Team, 2016-17 GAC unanimous Player of the Year, 2019-17 GAC Tournament MVP, three straight All-GAC First Team and All-GAC Honorable Mention honors in his time at ECU.
He also left the school ranked in 14 ECU top 10 career lists. The list includes eight categories where he is ranked in the top three spots, including No. 3 in scoring (1,722), No. 3 in games scoring in double digits (79), No. 1 in 3-point field goals made (346), No. 1 in 3-point field goals attempted (808), No. 2 in free-throw percentage (.832), No. 2 in games played (119), No. 3 in games started (96) and No. 2 in minutes played (3,376).
Reeves joins Will Baldwin, Cale Eidson, Larry Filer, Ezekiel Kissorio, Kevin Matthews, Richard Mora and Juan-Joel Pacheco Orozco from men’s cross-country; ReGina Germaine, Michaela Lombardi, Anna Mora, Kyleigh Norris and Abbie Winchester from women’s cross-country; Alyssa Bulter, Katie Glutz and Margaret Glutz from soccer; and Jason Catchings, Travis Hening and David Moore from football as members of the GAC All-Decade team so far.
The GAC will be releasing GAC All-Decade teams for the four other sports sponsored by the league over the next two weeks.
Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
