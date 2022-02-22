Trailing by one with four seconds left in overtime, Ada boys head coach Kyle Caufield drew up an inbounds play.
Devon MacCollister got the ball in to Andrew Hughes on the right side of the block. He threw up an off-balance, fall-away shot that came off the left side of the backboard. With time running out, Ada senior Camryn Reed tipped the rebound toward the basket and the ball crawled over the rim at the buzzer to give the Cougars an exhilarating 51-50 win over Bridge Creek in a Class 4A District championship game Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Following Reed’s heroic game-winner, the Cougars rushed around the court and handed out high-5s to fans in the front row of the student section while the rest of the Ada High onlookers were celebrating in the stands.
“What a way to start the playoff season,” Caufield told The Ada News.
“I thought it was a perfect ending and fitting for (Camryn) to be there for the putback,” he continued. “He worked so hard throughout the game to get shots to fall and just couldn’t get anything to go down. So for him to have that putback to win it and come up with that huge play was a special moment for him, especially as a senior.”
The Cougars have now won eight straight games to improve to 15-9 on the year, while the Bobcats fell to 9-15. Caufield’s club advanced to a Class 4A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game opposite No. 8 Newcastle at 8 p.m. Thursday, back inside the Cougar Activity Center. The Racers defeated Sulphur 48-40 to win their Class 4A District crown and improved to 15-7.
The Cougars led 12-8 after one quarter against Bridge Creek, but Bobcats’ head coach Kevin Korstjens employed the triangle-and-2 gimmick defense and it started bothering Ada in the second quarter.
“I thought we got off to a good start, adjusting to the triangle-and-2. We didn’t shoot well from the outside and couldn’t capitalize on some shots in the paint early, which allowed them to stay in that defense,” Caufield explained. “We were fighting an uphill battle midway through the second quarter until the end.”
Bridge Creek used a 17-7 second-quarter run to build a 25-19 halftime lead.
“You have to give credit to Bridge Creek and coach Kevin Korstjens. He is a great coach and they had a good game plan, executed it well and hit some big shots. I knew they would be physical and compete,” Caufield said. “I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure and finding a way to win. We have been preparing for these situations with our tough schedule.”
Ada still trailed 38-33 after three periods but used a 12-7 fourth-quarter jaunt to knot the score at 45-45 at the end of regulation.
Andrew Hughes and Kendre Grant scored the Cougars’ first two baskets in the extra session before Reed tipped in the game-winner.
Hughes joined Reed in double figures for Ada with 10 points, while MacCollister followed with nine. Grant scored eight points for the home team.
Jack Morris, George Maddox and Josh Murray rounded out the AHS scoring with four points apiece.
Morris grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds and also had three blocks. Reed pulled down six boards to go with three assists.
Jacob Ojeda erupted for a game-high 26 points for the Bobcats. He sank seven 3-pointers but didn’t score in overtime. Caden Russell was next with eight points, while Phil Gingerich followed with seven.
