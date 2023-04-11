DEWAR — Dylan Reed turned in a dominant pitching performance and the Roff Tigers shut out host Dewar 10-0 Saturday at the Dewar Festival.
Earlier at the festival, coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch rolled past Regent Prep 10-1.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 13-5 with the pair of victories. Dewar, ranked No. 3 in Class A, fell to 19-3. The Dragons defeated Regent Prep 14-6 in the other festival contest. The Rams now stand at 7-6.
The Tigers return to action at 5 p.m. today, hosting Class 2A No. 1 Silo and will then will prepare to host the 2023 Roff Spring Baseball Tournament. That event kicks off 12:30 p.m. Thursday with a first-round matchup between Ada and Dale. Other first-round games include the host Tigers versus Sentinel at 2:30 p.m.; Granite versus Rattan at 5 p.m.; and Calumet versus Tushka at 7 p.m.
Roff 10, Dewar 0
Reed stymied the Dewar offense. He struck out 12, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just four hits in the six-inning performance.
Cade Baldridge led a 14-hit RHS attack, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Tallen Bagwell, Reed, Brand Wilson and Beau Joplin all finished with two hits apiece.
Reed went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored; Wilson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI; Bagwell went 2-for-4 with two RBIs; and Joplin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Dewar got singles by Christian Cargola, Ashton Hawkins, Tryton Mack and Aiden Tomlinson.
Zac Mullen absorbed the loss for the Dragons. He struck out two, walked one and allowed five earned runs in four innings of work.
Roff 10, Regent Prep 1
This time it was Brand Wilson that turned in a strong effort on the hill for the Tigers. He struck out nine, walked three and allowed one earned run in the five-inning run rule.
Roff took command early with seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Tigers finished with just six hits but took advantage of 10 walks from the Regent Prep pitching staff.
No RHS player got more than one hit, but Bill McCarter blasted a three-run homer in the Tigers’ early seven-run outburst. Dylan Reed finished 1-for-1 with two walks, a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Tallen Bagwell went 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored.
Ian Gold had two of the three Rams’ hits in the contest, including a solo home run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.