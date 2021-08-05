The timing was perfect for former Ada High athlete Elizabeth Redman.
Redman has been working for The Clinic — a local family medical center — since March but was named the marketing assistant around two weeks ago. Her first big event to “market” was Monday night’s Meet & Greet for new Ada head football coach Brad O’Steen and new Ada athletic director Christie Jennings, coach of the girls basketball team for the past decade.
Anne Nicole Flinn, the Chief Development Officer for The Clinic, thought it would be a great idea to get such a Meet & Greet on the calender before school kicked off so members of the community could get better acquainted with O’Steen and Jennings.
So she reached out to Jennings and Ada officials about sponsoring it. And then The Clinic made it happen Monday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Redman couldn’t have been more thrilled. She played four years of high school basketball under Jennings and now played a role in planning an event that recognized her for her new job duties with Ada City Schools.
“We really wanted to have a tie with Ada, so what better way than to make an event for coach Jennings and coach O’Steen,” Redman told The Ada News at the Meet & Greet. “We’re so happy for (Jennings). I can’t think of a better person to be in this position. She deserves this so much. Ada is really lucky to have her.”
It was hard for Redman to pick just one favorite memory she had of her former coach and mentor during her time at Ada High.
“It was probably how she helped me through my injury my senior year. She was always on my side. She still talks about it and makes me feel special,” Redman said.
Jennings also later coached Redman’s younger sisters — Kaitlyn and Dixie.
“And then there’s watching my sister (Kaitlyn) her senior year and my youngest sister (Dixie) her freshman year go to state with Christie. Just being in that environment,” Elizabeth Redman said. “I think I enjoyed being a fan of them more than I enjoyed playing myself.”
The Redman family and Jennings stayed close long after all the sisters had graduated.
“She’s a big part of our family. We love her so much,” Elizabeth said. “As soon as we heard the news, we were all so excited. We’ll always be a fan of coach Jennings.”
