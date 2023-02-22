Reddies turn back ECU women

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The East Central University women’s basketball team completed its final trip to Arkansas for the 2023 season, falling to Henderson State University 85-76 Saturday inside the Duke Wells Center.
The loss drops ECU to 10-14 overall and 7-13 in Great American Conference play, while the Reddies improved to 16-10 and 13-7.
Henderson struck first in the opening quarter, but ECU fought back to eventually tie the game 9-9 before the first media break. The score would tie four more times before a layup by Kennedy Allison put the Tigers up 19-17 at the end of the period.
ECU tacked on two more baskets to start the second period, but Henderson regained the lead 24-23 at the 7:23 mark. The Reddies followed with a 6-0 scoring run to take a 30-25 advantage until the Tigers clawed their way back with a six-point spurt of their own to lead 37-35 going into halftime.
The Tigers got off to a fast start in the third, going on an 8-2 score that eventually led them to their biggest lead of the game at 50-39 after two free throws by Ashly Evans-Thompson at the 5:16 mark. The Reddies answered back and finished the period on a 20-6 run to grab a 59-56 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Kennedy Cumming’s 3-pointer tied the game 59-59, but ECU never got over the hump.
A 3-pointer by Izzy Cummins got the Tigers within 71-68 with 3:58 remaining but the host Reddies stretched their lead to as many as 11 down the stretch,
A trio of Tigers led the offense — Kennedy Cummings, Mackenzie Crusoe and Ashlyn Evans-Thompson.
Cummings scored a career-high 17 points, going 6-for-8 from the floor, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.
Crusoe was close behind with 16 points, shooting 50% from the field while adding eight boards and seven assists.
Evans-Thompson followed with 15 points and made 8-of-9 free shots.
Henderson State got a game-high 24 points from Ashley Farrar, who sank 16-of-18 free throws and a pair of 3-pointers.
The Reddies hit 36-of-41 free throws overall while East Central made 17-of-21 tries. Izzy Cummins and Kade Ogle fouled out for the locals while two other ECU players had four fouls apiece.
The ECU women’s basketball team will return home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, hosting Southwestern. It will be senior night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
