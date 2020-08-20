Red Oak runs past Roff Tigers

ROFF — High-powered Red Oak limited Roff to a single run over the final five innings of an 8-3 win over the host Tigers Tuesday at Tiger Field.
Red Oak led 6-2 after two innings before Roff cut its deficit to three with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Conner Owens drove in a run with an RBI single. That inning ended with Roff base runner Coby Simon was thrown out at home.
The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the second inning when Trayson Miller raced home on a Red Oak error and Drew Sheppard delivered a two-out, RBI single that trimmed the Roff deficit to 6-2.
The Tigers managed just five total hits in the contest, led by Simon who went 2-for-3 with a walk. Kagan Hunneycut had Roff’s other hit.
Austin Place went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Red Oak lineup while Dalton Patten went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in an 11-hit Eagle attack.
Denver Hamilton, Dayson Fazekas and Chance Noah all had two RBIs for the visitors, while Noah, Brex Caldwell and Cole Nix each hit doubles.
Hamilton was the winning pitcher. He struck out four, walked three and gave up one earned run in 4.2 innings of work.
Easton Riddle absorbed the loss for the Tigers. He struck out one and walked two in three frames.
Roff is at Asher today and at Fort Cobb Friday.
Moss runs away from Vanoss
MOSS — Moss pitcher Lane Morris allowed no runs and limited Vanoss to one hit over three innings in a 16-0 win over the visiting Vanoss Wolves on Tuesday.
Morris struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Racen Reed led the Vanoss offense, going 1-for-2 from his leadoff spot.
Gage Keesee led a 14-hit Moss offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Tucker Brown finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kason Pruitt went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
The Wolves host Bennington on Monday.
