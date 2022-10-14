East Central University, one of the hottest football teams in the Great American Conference, faces in-state rival Oklahoma Baptist University Saturday in Shawnee. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Homecoming night at Crain Family Stadium.
The Tigers (4-2) are winners of four straight and have climbed to third in the latest league standings. OBU (1-5) is at the bottom tied with Southern Nazarene and Northwestern Oklahoma.
OBU brings a 14-10 all-time series advantage into the contest. The Bison have won three straight against the Tigers.
ECU Coach Kris McCullough said the preparation will be like what the Tigers have been doing in practice the last five weeks.
“Our primary focus is on ourselves,” McCullough said. “We don’t care who we are playing. We know if we play like we’re capable, we will be tough to beat.”
Team leader Kenny Hrncir won the GAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week for his performance in a 31-10 victory over Henderson State. He has moved into third in the league, passing for an average of 236 yards a game.
ECU has had good balance on offense, running 214 plays and passing 196 passing times.
Nemier Herod twice has rushed for over 100 yards in a game. He leads the team with 548 yards on 97 carries and four touchdowns.
The Tigers have two other ball carriers, Miles Davis and Jawan King, who have totaled over 100 yards.
La’Quan Wells has moved into the Top 10 in receiving with 391 yards on 26 catches and five touchdowns. He has twice topped 100 yards in games against Southern Nazarene and Southern Arkansas.
Greg Howell and JayQuan Lincoln rank second with each nabbing 17 passes. Howell has 262 yards and is averaging a team-best 15.4 yards a reception. Lincoln has 183 yards and is averaging 10.8 yards.
The Tiger defense has played well all season but has taken it up a level in recent games. ECU has forced 17 turnovers while committing just five. The Tigers turned Henderson State over four times in their last outing. Heading into Saturday, East Central has forced a league-best 13 fumbles and recovered 12.
Devon Roush has moved into the tackle lead over teammate Cody Alexander. Roush had a season-high 12 tackles against Henderson and now has 48 tackles on the season. Alexander led the previous four weeks and is second with 46 stops.
Michael Onwuzurike has had a dominant season as well. He leads the team in tackles for losses with 5.5 and his three quarterback sacks are tops.
Much of ECU’s success is attributed to its time of possession this season. It reads 31.48 minutes per game, which is third in the GAC and 37th in the nation. The Tigers also fare well in red zone offense and defense, ranking second in the league in both categories. East Central has reached the end zone on 80.8% (21-26) of its attempts inside the 20-yard line and kept opponents out 57.9% (11-19) of the time.
Although OBU is 1-4, the Bison are not without talent. They went undefeated in three consecutive seasons against the Oklahoma GAC teams.
“OBU has lost a few close games this year, but they are still dangerous,” McCullough said. “They have a next-level wide receiver with a ton of talent (Keilahn Harris). They will try to get him the ball as many times as possible.”
“Oklahoma Baptist has become a bit of a rivalry the last few years,” McCullough said. “There’s been a lot of battles in recruiting and on the field. I look forward to watching our guys get out on the field Saturday and playing a complimentary brand of football that you have seen the last four weeks.”
Scouting OBU
A season ago, Oklahoma Baptist made history. The Bison beat the Tigers 47-20 to earn its 14th consecutive win over an in-state opponent. After scoring six in the opening stanza, OBU erupted for 21 points in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead going into halftime. Oklahoma Baptist added 20 more by the game’s end to cement the October 16 triumph.
OBU racked up nearly 600 yards (574) of offense as Preston Haire threw for 353 yards and a program-record-tying six touchdowns. Four of which were to wide receiver Josh Cornell. Cornell set a school record for touchdowns as four of his five receptions reached the end zone.
The OBU tandem of quarterback Dayton Wolfe and receiver Keilahn Harris has led the Bison offense this season. They’ve connected 35 times for 540 yards and four touchdowns, excluding a game against Harding, where Wolfe didn’t play due to injury.
Harris is the only player in the GAC and one of six in DII with over 1,000 all-purpose yards. He has accomplished the feat for a second straight year with 701 receiving, 428 kick return, and 53 punt return yards. He adds five touchdowns and 47 catches, which ranks sixth in the nation.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
