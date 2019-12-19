The Madill Wildcats didn’t know what hit them at the start of their contest with Ada Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Cougars came in like a wrecking ball, hitting 11 of their first 14 shots — including five 3-point baskets — and buried Madill early in a convincing 47-24 win that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score might indicate.
The Cougars stormed out to an 18-0 lead and by the time the first-quarter dust had settled, Ada carried a commanding 27-2 edge heading into the second period.
Ada junior Jaxson Robinson started the game with back-to-back 3-pointers. Jake Shannon followed with a triple of his own, and David Johnson and Kaden Cooper got in on the impressive AHS opening salvo with back-to-back buckets.
Robinson then got free inside for an easy score, and Trey Havens made it 18-0 at the 2:38 mark with a 3-pointer.
The Cougars scored the last nine points of the first period — including a long 3-pointer, a steal that led to a nifty finger roll, a lay-in and a putback as time ran out by Robinson. He scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first period and also had six rebounds and four steals.
Ada head coach Garland Parks said it was his pregame pep talk that probably made the biggest impact.
“The guys came out focused,” Parks said. “We haven’t had two really good days of practice in a row lately. So before the game started, our team leader, Jaxson, got in the huddle and got our guys’ attention and said, ‘Hey, we haven’t practiced well. Let’s go out here in the game and pick it up.’ And that’s what they did.”
Things didn’t get much better for the Wildcats in the second quarter.
The Cougars used an 11-0 run that made the AHS lead balloon to 39-4 after Robinson buried a 3-pointer at the 1:16 mark of the second period. Shannon started that Ada surge with six straight points. Cooper added a fast-break basket that followed a steal by Shannon and an assist by Robinson.
The Cougars led 39-6 at halftime.
Garland instructed Ada to slow the pace down considerably in the second half, and that led to Madill outscoring the Cougars 18-8 over the final two quarters.
Shannon chipped in 11 points to the Ada attack, while Cooper ended with seven.
Miguel Duran paced Madill with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and six rebounds.
Ada finished 20-of-36 (55.6%) from the field and made six 3-point shots. Madill went 11-of-35 (31.4%) in the game.
The Cougars travel to Shawnee Friday night to battle an SHS club that is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A.
“Everyone I’ve talked to says they have a really good team. It’s going to be really tough. We’re going to have to play our best basketball,” Parks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.