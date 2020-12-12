Rebounds the difference in Ada's loss to Bishop Kelley

TULSA — The Ada High girls basketball team lost the rebounding battle and ultimately lost the war with host Bishop Kelley Thursday night in the first round of the 2020 Bishop Kelley Invitational.
The Lady Comets opened up a six-point lead after the first period and that proved to be the difference in a 54-48 win over Ada.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, slipped to 2-1 on the year while Class 5A No. 18 Bishop Kelley won for the first time after starting off the season with three straight losses.
Ada head coach Christie Jennings said her team — which played without senior leader Landyn Owens for the first time since she suffered two broken fingers — said the Lady Cougars must do a better job of crashing the boards.
“You can’t win many games when you give up 15-plus offensive rebounds,” she said. “Bishop Kelley played harder than us. This was a big win for them.”
After the Lady Comets built a 19-13 lead after the first period, the two teams were even over the final three quarters, scoring 35 points apiece. Kelley led 27-23 at halftime and 43-36 heading into the fourth frame.
Amaya Frizell paced the Ada offense with a game-high 17 points, including a pair of 3-point shots. Carizma Nelson also reached double figures with 10 while post player Shayla Wofford added seven points.
Jaeden Ward hit a pair of 3-pointers for her six points, and Makaviya Nelson followed with five.
Bishop Kelley got 14 pints from Rachel Avedon, 11 from Madeline Barton and 10 from Ava Schneerger in a balanced offensive attack.
Ada defeated Collinsville on Friday and will play in today’s 1 p.m. consolation championship game.
