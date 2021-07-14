Rattler will be conspicuous by his absence at media days

NORMAN — We can’t write about this forever, or at least we shouldn’t, because the sports section is supposed to be in the sports business, not free advertising.
There will come a point, one presumes, when the only good reason to chart a college athlete’s name, image and likeness projects and earnings — though it may be fodder for the business page — will occur when those projects and earnings begin to damage programs from within, which they are bound to do, because of all the things that separate people in this world, money remains in first place.
Today, we continue to chart the ways in which one collegiate athlete has already put into place to profit off his name, image and likeness and and, perhaps, some real world consequences already in play for his doing so.
About that, stroll your way over to spencerrattlershop.com, where a “Rattler 7 T-Shirt — Black” begins at 27.99 and a “Logo T-Shirt — Black” begins at $22.99, the same price point for the “Logo T-Shirt — Red,” “Logo T-Shirt — Gray” and the “Women Logo T-Shirt” in the same colors.
The long-sleeve shirt begins at $27.99, the hoodie at $42.99, the shorts at $32.99 and for those who refuse to be vaccinated or just enjoy wearing masks on their faces, you can get one with Rattler’s rattlesnake-themed logo on it for $19.99 or, for $10 more, a baseball cap with his logo on it.
There are other items.
There may not be a national advertising campaign, but who needs one when you’ve got 64,000 Twitter followers, a figure bound to explode once the college football season begins, Heisman talk on Rattler’s behalf becomes more real because it’s begun and, hey, when you’re represented by the same outfit that represents Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has 1.9 million Twitter followers, that outfit probably knows how to drive those numbers, too.
None of this would be fodder in this space were it not for one odd piece of tangential news coming to light this past week when the Big 12 put out some primary news, announcing its media chosen preseason all-conference teams and preseason players of the year one day, and its preseason media poll the next.
The Sooners, of course, placed more players on the team than anybody and Rattler, in addition to being the quarterback on that team, was also named the league’s preseason offensive player of the year.
Given all that, Rattler would seem to be an obvious choice to be one of two Sooners coach Lincoln Riley brings with him to Big 12 Conference Media Days, taking place today and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
But he’s not.
OU will be represented by linebacker Nik Bonnito and H-back Jeremiah Hall, who are fine selections, given their spots on the just announced preseason all-conference team, but they’re not the quarterback and they’re not the Heisman Trophy hopeful.
Because there is no explanation attached to athletes joining or not joining their coach at media days, two explanations make all the sense in the world, though infinite others could be in play; not that we’d ever know them, leaving us to consider the obvious ones:
One, given the attention Rattler is getting and seeking via his aggressive NIL strategy, complete with one of the most experienced agency shops in all of sports representation, the Sooner braintrust may not want him at media days.
The conference and coaches want to talk about football, not commerce and, though NIL is bound to come up, it will come up less if the person bound to reap more from it than everybody else on the team stays home.
Two, given the attention Rattler is getting and seeking for his aggressive NIL strategy, complete with one of the most prominent agency shops in all of sports representation, he’s just too busy.
He’s just too busy.
He’s got merch to sell, Cameo messages to make, meetings between his people and others’ people’s people to monitor or attend that he won’t have time for once preseason practice begins.
He can’t be bothered.
If it’s No. 2, it’s unfortunate and a harbinger of all the unintended consequences, big and small, bound to be ushered in by the college sports new NIL paradigm.
If it’s No. 1, it’s also unfortunate. Rattler is OU’s most visible player and the one fans most want to hear from. Also, if it’s No. 1, you have to wonder how Rattler and his representation feel about it.
Big 12 Media Days provides a stage, a stage upon which one might enhance one’s NIL, something that appears to be important to Rattler and his team; not the Sooners, but Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, where Rattler’s business affairs are overseen by CEO Chris Cabot.
It’s probably nothing.
Rattler could be on vacation with his family, hanging with Phoenix friends he doesn’t get to see enough since arriving at OU. He could even be at Royal St. George’s, where the planet’s most important golf tournament begins Thursday.
Unlikely, but possible.
We’re left to speculate.
In this brand new world, pun intended, one can’t help not.
