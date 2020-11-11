Rattler, Stogner 'fine' following injury scares vs. Kansas

NORMAN — Neither quarterback Spencer Rattler nor H-back Austin Stogner seem to be in jeopardy of missing Oklahoma’s game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.
Rattler and Stogner both took hard hits in Saturday’s victory against Kansas, leaving the redshirt freshman quarterback to miss a few plays before reentering the game and Stogner exiting the contest completely.
OU coach Lincoln Riley addressed the injuries but indicated neither were serious.
“They are both fine,” Riley said. “If we played this week, they’d both be fine.”
How effective they would be this Saturday is a not an issue for Riley to worry about, considering OU is off this week.
The extra time to heal, though, can’t be a bad thing.
“We’ll use it to our advantage,” Riley said, “but it wouldn’t be a determining factor on them playing or not.”
OU would be in a tough spot not having either player for its upcoming Bedlam matchup, especially with how thin the Sooners are at H-back.
Brayden Willis, who shared first-string duties with Stogner and Jeremiah Hall at the beginning of the season, has not played since OU’s game against Kansas State on Sept. 26.
Willis hinted he would return for Bedlam in a tweet posted late Saturday. Riley did not confirm Willis’ availability but said he’s close to a return.
“Brayden’s doing well,” Riley said. “I think he’s really, really close. So we’ll see how he develops here and how he continues to respond to treatment and all that here over the next several days. But I think he’s certainly getting pretty close.”
• Kickoff announced: Bedlam is headed for primetime.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ABC.
Both the No. 18 Sooners (5-2) and No. 14 Cowboys (5-1) are off this week, likely ensuring a top-25 matchup between the programs.
The Sooners lead the all-time series 89-18-7 and have won five consecutive games against the Cowboys since 2015.
This year’s contest will mark the first time OU has hosted a primetime Bedlam game in Norman, according to OU historian Mike Brooks.
Oklahoma State has hosted seven night Bedlam meetings. Another Bedlam contest was hosted at night but was played at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
• Quotable: Riley was asked on Monday if the Sooners have experienced any trouble selling the program to defensive recruits with the Big 12’s poor reputation on the defensive side of the ball: “I honestly don’t feel like we have too much. … But I think people have seen the quality of coaches we have here defensively.
“I think certainly having a year like we did last year, where we had some outstanding individual players — a linebacker going first round (Kenneth Murray) and a defensive tackle (Neville Gallimore) that’s playing really well for the Cowboys right now — any type of success and those guys can go on to the next level and do well and you can have success as a team defensively, I mean, I think it certainly helps.”
