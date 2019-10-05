Rattan walks off in win over Roff

ROFF – Cal Birchfield hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give No. 5 Rattan a dramatic 8-6 win over host and No. 2 Roff in the championship game of a Class A Regional Tournament Thursday evening at Tiger Field.
Ratta advances to next week’s Class A State Tournament at 24-5, while Roff saw a 23-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 28-4.
Earlier in the day, Roff upended No. 17 Navajo 7-2 in the regional opener.
The Tigers played for the regional runner-up trophy Friday, but the results of that game were not available at press time.
Championship
Rattan 8, Roff 6
Talon Rhoten homered while Brady Benedict went 4-for-5 with three doubles, one RBI and two runs scored, but it wasn’t enough as Rattan came away with the win.
The Tigers had an 11-10 edge in hits. Wil Joplin hit three doubles and knocked in a run in a 3-for-4 performance.
Coby Simon drove home two runs, while Trayson Miller and Rhoten each finished 1-for-3. Tanner Graves was also 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk.
Reliever Cade Baldridge suffered the loss after Benedict started on the bump, and Aiden Bagwell relieved him in the seventh.
Cal Birchfiled went 3-for-5 with the homer, a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Rattan.
Chuck O’Dell and Jodie Caston both had two hits and two runs scored. Caston kncoked in two runs, while O’Dell had one RBI. Jace May had two walks, a hit and scored twice from the bottom of the Rattan batting order.
Game 1
Roff 7, Navajo 2
Talon Bagwell tossed a five-hitter through 5.2 innings while striking out 10 and walking two before getting relief help from Cade Baldridge.
Trayson Miller and Talon Rhoten were each 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Wil Joplin ended up 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Baldridge, who doubled once, and Graves were each 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Kagan Huneycutt knocked in a run in a 1-for-2 outing.
The Tigers pounded out 11 total hits.
Airen Josefy went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Navajo (20-11). Mitchell Smith also had two hits, while Ralph Hartford V popped a double.
