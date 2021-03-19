Rattan rallies past Tupelo in sixth

RATTAN — After scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Tupelo Tigers were ever-so-close to the thrill of victory during a matchup with Rattan on the road Wednesday afternoon.
After all, the Tigers had rallied from a 3-0 deficit to grab a 4-3 lead.
But the host Rams showed Tupelo the agony of defeat by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to swipe a 5-4 victory.
Rattan, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 8-2 with the win, while Tupelo (No. 5 in Class B) dropped to 5-2.
Colton Bourland and Cody Airington started the top of the sixth inning for the Tigers with back-to-back singles. Bentley Bills then drew a walk to load the bases.
Ty Bourland followed with an RBI single and Harley Davidson cracked a two-run base knock to tie the game at 3-3.
After Bourland was picked off at second base, Peyton Bills slapped a double. After Bills advanced to third on a balk, Taecyn Meek ripped a double of his own to center field to push across another run that put Tupelo in front 4-3.
Ethan Clay, Cal Birchfield and Jodie Caston all strung together hits — the last two with two outs — to load the bases for the Rams in the bottom of the sixth frame.
Seth Springfield then proved a clutch two-RBI single that put the home team ahead 5-4.
Tupelo collected nine hits in the game, including two by Airington, two by Harley Davison and two by Meek.
Cale Clay finished 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored in a nine-hit Ram attack. Springfield finished 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs, two walks and a run scored for the hosts. Birchfield also clubbed a home run.
Keegan Robertson earned the mound win for Rattan. He struck out five, walked two and surrendered three earned runs. Logan Smith picked up a save with one inning of relief. He struck out one and walked two but didn’t allow a hit or a run.
Tupelo reliever Bentley Bills was tagged with the loss. He finished with four strikeouts, three walks and allowed two earned runs.
Tupelo is scheduled to travel to Coleman next Tuesday. Coach Clay Weller’s club hosts the 2021 Tupelo Spring Tournament March 25-27. First-round matchups include Coleman versus Holdenville at noon, Rock Creek versus Caney at 2:15, Tupelo versus Soper at 4:30 p.m. and Allen versus New Lima at 6:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.