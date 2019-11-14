Rangers defeat host ECU team

The East Central University volleyball team started the final week of the season with a 3-0 loss to Northwestern Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Northwestern won the first set 25-15 and edged ECU 25-21 in the second before completing the sweep with a 25-16 win in the final set.
The Rangers improved to 22-9 overall and 12-3 in the Great American Conference, while the Tigers dropped to 2-28 and 1-14. ECU is in the midst of a 13-match losing streak.
Kaitlyn Coffey finished with her fourth double-double of the season with 11 kills and 12 digs. Zaniya Norvell, a freshman from Greenville, Texas, added 10 kills, two digs and a solo block.
Sydney Dungen had a team-best 32 assists in the contest to go with eight digs. Kaley Beeler led the Tigers with 18 digs.
Leading the way for the Rangers was Kiauna Clark with nine kills, five blocks and a hit percentage of .300. Kaydee Honeycutt had eight kills. Kaitlyn Robinson led NWOSU with 23 assists and Sydnee Miller had 14 digs.
The Tigers will wrap up the 2019 season at 5:30 p.m. tonight, hosting Southwestern inside the Kerr Activities Center. It will be Senior Day for the team’s lone senior, Kaitlyn Coffey.
