Nebraska at 5 p.m.. No. 1 seed Oklahoma State will face No. 4 seed Fordham in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
The winners play at 1 p.m. Saturday and the losers will meet in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Game 6 is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
The championship contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday with an if-necessary contest to follow at 5:30 p.m.
Rainey is now a redshirt sophomore at North Texas University and Alexander is a senior for the host Cowgirls.
This will be brand new territory for Rainey and the Mean Green. North Texas is making its first regional appearance in program history after winning its first conference tournament title in program history.
The Mean Green demolished Western Kentucky 9-0 in the Conference USA championship game last weekend. In that contest, Rainey finished 3-for-3 with an early two-run homer to get her team started to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. The former BHS Lady Pirate was named the tournament’s MVP after batting .667 (6-for-9) with five runs, two homers and eight RBI.
Rainey said it was special for her to be a part of the first North Texas team to make the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s very exciting. It’s something that we made a team goal this year and being able to accomplish it, is something that we’ll never forget,” Rainey told The Ada News. “Especially because we will always be the first team to ever do it.”
Rainey and company thought they might be sent to Norman for the University of Oklahoma regional but she was thrilled to be playing close to home in the Sooner State.
“Being sent to Stillwater was a great surprise. We were expecting to go to Norman and when we found out we were going to OSU, we all were very shocked,” Rainey said. “Stillwater is a great site for us because a lot of us are also from Oklahoma and it’s like playing in our backyard. I know we’re excited, but our parents and family members are just as excited.”
Should the Mean Green face the Cowgirls at some point this weekend, it won’t be the first time. Oklahoma State made the trip to Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas, on March 15 and edged host North Texas 4-2 in that contest. Alexander finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored, while Rainey went 0-for-2 with a walk.
“I honestly felt like we did not play our best at that time,” Rainey recalled. “I feel like right now, we are playing really good softball and I think getting another shot at OSU ... we could possibly see a different outcome — especially with us being at the regional stage, anything can happen.”
Whatever transpires on the field, Rainey looks forward to being reunited with Alexander in Stillwater this weekend.
“I love that girl. I was able to play against her for two years while she was at Latta. She’s a great player and an even better person outside of softball,” she said. “On the field, she’s a great spark for her team and she has a great passion for the game and it’s seen no matter what. Off the field, she is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met.”
When playing against one another in high school it was all business on the field — just like it will be at the regional. But off the field, Rainey said she and Alexander have a good relationship.
“Even though we have always played against each other, after the game it’s like we played on the same team. Getting to play against her during her senior year, is almost like déjà vu. It reminds me of when we were in high school competing,” Rainey said. “Now that we’re both on the big stage, it makes it even more exciting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.