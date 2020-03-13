Rain, nor snow, nor wind will keep bowlers from bowling

Greetings Fellow Bowlers.
I am sure everyone is preparing for spring break. But no spring break for us bowlers. Bowlers are much like mailpersons, they bowl regardless of the seasons and conditions. Bowlers trudge through the deepest snow, face the most blazing heat and hold on to their hats in the windiest conditions to get to their favorite pastime, hobby or sport — bowling.
Well, that might be a bit of exaggeration — or not. Needless to say, bowlers love to bowl as that is evidenced by their weekly trek to the bowling center. Who except bowlers and educators take on a 36-week stint of pain and suffering unless they love it? At least educators do get a spring break.
Well, such is our lot in life as a bowler. So, for the rest of you, enjoy spring break. Come by the bowling center and try a game of bowling yourselves. You may catch the “bowling bug” and become one of us. We’d love to have you.
I don’t get caught up in the political debates or have heated political discussions, so even though my next thought may appear politically motivated, it is not. (Just my little disclaimer before my rant)
What has happened to our society? Being an educator for 26-plus years, I have seen and heard some situations which would make your “mama’s hair stand on end.”
A few years back, a young man told me “It’s not cheating if you don’t get caught.” After he was caught cheating on his senior English final and had to come to see me and the counselor about summer school in order to complete his last semester of senior English. “What?!?!” was all I could think. The poor fellow didn’t seem to be remorseful of his actions, only being caught.
A similar incident happened this week. I was asked to visit with an elementary student concerning bringing money to school. The teacher asked me to visit with him about the implications and pending consequences he was facing due to stealing the money from his grandparent’s wallet. Not only did he take a sizeable amount of money, but he showed it to his whole class. And — as his story goes — he lost it all due to the wind on the playground.
Yes, he was old enough to know better, but was not a teenager who might truly understand the value of the amount of money he had.
When I visited with the little guy, he simply said “(grandparent) … had a lot of those … [the money] wouldn’t be missed.”
Again, I know my mouth gaped open. What is wrong with our society when children think stealing, cheating and lying are all ok? The child actually felt since the grandparent had so many of those types of bills in the wallet, they would not notice a few missing. (And these were not small denomination bills, either.)
Back in my childhood, if one of us kiddos were to take anything, especially from a relative, grounding was not the answer — a switch, belt or strap could be expected. This little guy was only worried that the teacher was calling grandparent to report the incident and he would suffer “work in the garden” or being “grounded.” He was not remorseful he took it. He felt the grandparent had so much he deserved to have some of it.
What has happened to our morals, values and character — where a man’s word is his bond, and treat others as you want to be treated?
In today’s society, it seems to be the norm to take more than one gives back. I was raised during the Kennedy administration. I believe and try to practice his words
“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” That selfless and servant spirit has all but vanished in our society.
Instead, “Give me more, more, more — give, give, give to me, not to others,” seems to be the mentality these days.
I thought about what if bowlers lived the way society is leaning. In that scenario, when folks like Robbin George bowled his 299 the other day, he’d have to share that score with someone who did not make their average — like me for example. Oh, he could still have his 209 which is his average and he could share the 90-pin excess with me to help me make my average. Ahhh, what a novel idea.
Robbin worked diligently for his 299 and deserved every bit of it for himself. How he does give back is by helping others who have difficulty finding their marks, understanding oil patterns, ball placement and what ball might work better with one’s particular swing.
Not everyone has the skills of Robbin George, James Ross, Ken Hoyle, Brian Beauchamp, Randy Goodman, Randy Daniels, and the many others who consistently bowl well over their averages, but everyone does have a good word or deed he/she can offer to a fellow bowler. Cheering on the other team not only lightens up the atmosphere but makes bowling more fun for all. Our Monday and Tuesday night leagues are well-known for their support of each other.
What I think our young people need today is an old fashioned lesson in winning and losing. Not everyone wins and not everyone loses. People need to learn to lose gracefully and with dignity. It’s not disgraceful to be bested by a better team or bowler. The disgrace comes when one does not face the consequences for his/her actions and places blame on others.
What our society needs is not more give me, give me, give me, but more what can I do to better myself and help others as well.
A note of thanks to everyone on Monday night for the generous donations and outpouring of prayers and well wishes for Baby Em and family.
Also, here’s one final reminder to come out Sunday afternoon (March 15) for the American Legion Post 72 9-Pin Tap Tournament. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and bowling will commence at 2 p.m. Find your doubles partner and come prepared to enjoy a day of bowling for a very good cause. I have my doubles partner and I have good vibes about our chances to win.
Good luck and great bowling everyone – hope to see you all on Sunday.
———o———
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 27 of 36)
1 Misfits 25
2 B&S Construction 24
3 KaCee Bar 22.5
4 Gutter Done 22
5 The Bowling Stones 22
6 Splitz & Giggles 21.5
7 Snap On 21
8 NAPA 18
9 Rob’s ProShop 16.5
10 Tatum Trucking 15.5
11 Strike-A-Lacka 15
12 The Gutter Gang 14.5
13 Spare Me 14
14 Split Decision 12.5
15 Native Strikers 12
16 The Replacements 12
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Rob’s ProShop – 802, Native Srikers – 736, SnapOn — 700.
Scratch series team: Rob’s ProShop – 2186, Split Decision – 2144, Native Strikers and Misfits – 1996.
Men’s scratch game: Cruz Villanfranco – 246, Brian Beauchamp – 247, Ricky Crandall — 233.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 670, Ricky Crandall – 628, James Ross — 623.
Women’s scratch game: Derrek Thompson – 223, Teeoti Jimenez – 180, Janet Lowery — 173.
Women’s scratch series: Derrek Thompson – 574, Teeoti Jimenez – 479. Janet Lowery – 472.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 27 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 75.5
2 R2D2 and C 66
3 Ben’s TV 60.5
4 Bronson’s Body Shop 54
5 D’JAVu 48
6 Pin Pals 46.5
7 Misfits 40
8 Bush 34.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV – 801, Bronson’s Body Shop – 707, Rob’s ProShop – 668.
Scratch series team: Ben’s TV – 2271, Bronson’s Body Shop – 2025, Rob’s ProShop – 1929.
Men’s scratch game: Ken Hoyle – 256, Randy Goodman – 253, Albert Hurley — 248.
Men’s scratch series: Randy Goodman – 635, Ken Hoyle – 629, Randy Daniels — 621.
Women’s scratch game: Rebecca Williams – 183, Jana Adams – 178, Hannah Rose and Carey Brantley — 173.
Women’s scratch series: Rebecca Williams – 521, Hannah Rose – 474, Carey Brantley — 473.
