The Ada High boys basketball team kept pace with No. 8 Newcastle for three quarters of their matchup at the Class 4A Regional Tournament Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
However, the Racers jumped out to an early double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and streaked past Ada 68-55.
Newcastle improved to 16-7 on the year and will play for a regional title tonight opposite No. 3 Heritage Hall. The Cougars played Harding Charter on Monday a victory would set up a matchup with the Sulphur-Planview winner at 3 p.m. today for a berth in the area tournament.
“We had chances to stay within striking distance and to make a last push but couldn’t capitalize,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “We had about a two-minute stretch early in the fourth quarter where they capitalized off our misses, a few offensive rebounds, a turnover and a big 3-pointer to give them enough separation to hold us off.”
Caufield said he and his group knew Newcastle would provide stiff competition.
“We knew it would be a tough challenge tonight. Coach Jesse Brown does an excellent job. Newcastle always plays hard and at a high level,” Caufield said. “I thought we competed at a high level as well. We did a good job of adjusting to what they were trying to achieve defensively. I’m always proud of our effort and how hard we compete. I tell our guys no matter what happens at the end of the day, to keep loving each other. We will be ready to bounce back Monday.”
Ada gave Newcastle all it wanted for three quarters.
The Cougars trailed 22-13 midway through the second quarter, but after Cooper Patterson hit a 3-pointer late in the frame, Ada had pulled within 27-23 by halftime.
Caufield’s club cut its deficit to two multiple times in the third period before the Racers settled for a 40-37 advantage heading into the final period.
Newcastle erupted for 28 points in the fourth quarter to pull away. The Racers sank 13-of-14 free throws during the fourth-quarter surge.
Newcastle senior Conner Seely was quiet as a mouse during the first three quarters. But he erupted for 14 of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including sinking 10 consecutive free throws. Teagun Jordan followed with 14 points and six rebounds for the Racers, while Chase Sucharda also hit double figures with 11 before fouling out. Tre Martinez was next with nine points.
Ada had four players reach double figures in its balanced offensive attack.
Jack Morris and Devon MacCollister scored 13 points apiece. Morris added nine rebounds and MacCollister shot 5-of-10 from the field.
Andrew Hughes and Camryn Reed both added 11 points each. Hughes had a pair of fast-break dunks and pulled down five rebounds, while Reed sank 2-of-3 3-point attempts.
Patterson also hit two triples for his six points.
———o———
By The Numbers
Saturday, Feb. 26
BOYS
Class 4A Regional
At Ada
Winner’s Bracket
Newcastle 68, Ada 55
NEWCASTLE 17 10 13 28 — 68
ADA 13 10 14 18 — 55
NEWCASTLE: Conner Seely 3-11, 10-10, 16; Teagun Jordan 6-13, 1-1, 14; Chase Sucharda 5-11, 0-0, 11; Tre Martinez 3-4, 1-2, 9; Antonio Brown 3-5, 0-0, 6; Christian Munoz 2-3, 1-2, 5; Tristin Cathey 2-4, 0-0, 5; Connor Boydstun 0-1, 2-2, 2. Totals: 24-53, 15-17, 68.
ADA: Jack Morris 5-13, 2-4, 13; Devon MacCollister 5-10, 3-4, 13; Andrew Hughes 4-8, 3-4, 11; Camryn Reed 3-7, 3-3, 11; Cooper Patterson 2-6, 0-0, 6; Josh Murray 0-3, 1-2, 1. Totals: 19-49, 12-17, 55.
Turnovers: Newcastle 7, Ada 8.
Steals: Newcastle 5 (Sucharda 3); Ada 2.
Rebounds: Newcastle 35 (Three with 6); Ada 30 (Morris 9).
3-point goals: Newcastle 5-15 (Martinez 2-2, Cathey 1-3, Jordan 1-4, Sucharda 1-3); Ada 5-17 (Reed 2-3, Patterson 2-6, Morris 1-5).
Fouled out: Sucharda (N).
Technical Fouls: Sucharda (N).
