VANOSS — Let’s set the scene.
The 17th-ranked Vanoss High School softball team trailed No. 19 Ringling 2-0 heading to the top of the sixth inning during a winner’s bracket contest Thursday evening in Vanoss.
The Lady Wolves had loaded the bases on back-to-back singles by Maddi Dansby and Eryn Khoury and a two-out walk to Trinity Belcher. That brought sophomore Maggie Stone to the plate.
Facing a 2-1 count, Stone showed bunt, pulled the bat up and was hit in the arm by a pitch from Ringling hurler Meghan Roberts. She started walking to third and Dansby arrived at home just as the home plate umpire was singling for a strike. He ruled that Stone had leaned into the pitch.
In a video of the play posted to social media, it did not appear Stone had leaned over the plate at all. That’s the way Vanoss head coach Jacob Grace saw it too. He came to the plate to debate the call and “You’re Wrong” as he was heading back to the dugout.
At that point, the umpire banished him to the dugout. After Stone struck out to end the inning, Grace debated with the umpire again and was ejected. Assistant coach Jonathon Hurt was also ejected without saying anything to the umpire.
Hurt said he was tossed for “leaving the dugout” to escort Grace off the field. That left new VHS baseball coach Brett Miller in charge for the remainder of the contest. Miller was also going take the coaching reins on Friday.
The Lady Blue Devils won Thursday’s game 2-0.
The two teams met again Friday night with Vanoss needing a pair of victories to capture the district title.
“You hate it for the girls because there was a questionable call that changed the momentum of the game,” Grace told The Ada News Friday afternoon. “In the end, we had seven innings to win a ball game and we didn’t get it done, but we have two more opportunities to do that (Friday). We’ve got a great group of girls and I think they are looking forward to the challenge.”
Thursday’s contest featured a dandy pitcher’s duel between Roberts and Vanoss pitcher Brinn Brassfield. Roberts struck out 11, walked one and scattered five hits in the complete-game shutout. Brassfield finished with seven strikeouts with no walks while allowing two earned runs in six solid frames.
Ringling scored a single run in the bottom of the first inning when Meghan Roberts led off with a base hit, stole second and third and raced home on a run-scoring single by Jordan Furr.
Roberts and Furr weren’t done.
The å Blue Devils added an insurance run in the fifth when Roberts led off with a base hit, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an RBI groundout by Furr.
Khoury ended up with two of the five Vanoss hits in the game. Belcher and Brassfield had the other VHS hits.
