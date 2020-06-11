Quarterback Caleb Williams sets commitment date

NORMAN — Oklahoma fans should mark the Fourth of July on their calendars for another reason this year.
Top 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams will announce between finalists OU, LSU and Maryland on July 4, he wrote in his weekly blog for Sports Illustrated.
A consensus top-five player overall in his class, the Gonzaga High School (Washington D.C.) star is the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback according to Rivals.com and 247sports.Rivals and 247 rank him as the No. 3 and No. 5 overall player in 2021, respectively.
“July 4 is the commitment date for me,” Williams wrote. “Coming out with a few cool things when it gets to that point, but July 4 is the day that fireworks will be shooting up into the sky with all of the commits. The guys and coaches will be going crazy and hopefully the fans go crazy, too.
“I’m very excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got a lot planned coming up in this next month. Three weeks and five days, now. A lot planned, ready to go. Ready to do it.”
OU shifted focus to Williams after the decommitment of Brock Vandagriff in January. Recruiting services consider them the top two quarterbacks in the 2021 class.
Williams was able to visit Norman in March before the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Notable: Former OU defensive end Charles Tapper announced his retirement from football in a Facebook post Monday.
Tapper wrote that he has obtained his life-insurance license and wants to be a financial coach.
“I found a better business that suits me,” Tapper wrote. “[It] allows me to have the ultimate freedom of time.”
Tapper recorded 24 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks from 2012-15 at OU and became a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in two games with the team in 2017.
He was later picked up by the Jets, who released him in May.
Oklahoma football 2021 recruiting class
National ranking: No. 24, No. 37 (Rivals, 247Sports)
Big 12 ranking: No. 5, No. 3 (Rivals, 247Sports)
Offers made: 175
Commitments (Ratings via. Rivals.com)
• 3-star DE Ethan Downs
6-4, 235 lbs., Weatherford, Okla. | Committed: Oct. 9, 2019
• 4-star WR Cody Jackson
6-1, 175 lbs., Richmond, Texas | Committed: April 14, 2019
• 3-star DB Jordan Mukes
6-4, 192 lbs., Choctaw, Okla. | Committed: March 30, 2020
• 3-star OL Cullen Montgomery
6-5, 270 lbs. Houston, Texas | Committed: Jan. 19, 2020
• 4-star LB Clayton Smith
6-4, 220 lbs., Texarkana, Texas | Committed: May 15, 2020
• 3-star LB Danny Stutsman
6-3, 205 lbs., Winter Garden, Florida | Committed: May 4, 2020
• 5-star WR Mario Williams
5-10, 165 lbs., Plant City, Florida | Committed: May 15, 2020
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.