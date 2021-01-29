Editor’s Note: Following is a question and answer session with new East Central University volleyball head coach Cheri Lindsay conducted ahead of Wednesday’s night’s season-opening 3-1 loss to Northwestern Wednesday night in Alva. ECU is at Southwestern next Wednesday night.
———o———
The Ada News: What are your goals and/or expectations in your first season as the new head coach of the ECU volleyball team?
Cheri Lindsay: “I expect my team to play fearless and compete. We have created a great foundation for success and we have done a great job of kick-starting healthy team culture. We have a good group of upperclassmen and a strong group of freshmen who will continue to grow. I am very excited to watch them play against someone other than themselves.”
The Ada News: How did you and your team handle the crazy, long, unusual offseason during the pandemic?
Cheri Lindsay: “We used the pandemic to get closer as a team and establish our culture. We did extensive mindset training, which I think is the cornerstone to building a firm foundation. We have created an environment for athletes to be themselves, which in turn, has made them comfortable on the court. From a skill perspective, the players had to learn a completely new system and they have adapted to my coaching style very well.”
The Ada News: How has your time personally in Ada and at East Central been so far?
Cheri Lindsay: “I have enjoyed the slower pace of Ada, as opposed to the city life in Seattle. I love my neighborhood and I have made some amazing friends in the community.”
The Ada News: How excited are you and your team about finally getting to open the season?
Cheri Lindsay: “Excited is an understatement. The team has worked so hard this off season, and I am very proud of their progress and willingness to be coachable. We are ready to see all of our hard work pay off.”
The Ada News: Who do you consider the contenders in the Great American Conference this season?
Cheri Lindsay: “There is a lot of really good talent in this conference. After watching film, I think Southern Naz and OBU will be really tough competition, but I think that we will play everyone tough and compete at a higher level than has been expected from ECU in the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.