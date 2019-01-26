PURCELL – Gavin Nation of Purcell drove down the left side of the lane and hit a layup just under seven seconds left in the game, and the host Dragons stunned Vanoss 53-52 in the first round of the 2019 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament on Thursday.
The Dragons scored after a three-shot possession that started with 30 seconds left. Vanoss standout Sando Hill hurried the ball down the court and put up a layup as time expired, but the shot wouldn’t fall.
Vanoss head coach Jonathan Hurt thought Hill might have been fouled on the shot and was less than happy following the contest. Hurt said there were several calls that he felt didn’t go the Wolves’ way late in the contest.
“What do the Vanoss Wolves and New Orleans Saints have in common? The winner gets a pat on the back,” he said on a social media post Thursday night. “I never blame a game on refs. People that know me, know that. But just in the last minute, there were five obvious bad calls.”
The Wolves were outscored 13-7 in the fourth quarter. Vanoss trailed 26-24 at halftime but outscored the Dragons 21-14 in the third quarter to grab a 45-40 lead.
Sando Hill topped the Wolves with 21 points, including one 3-point shot. Cade Paulin followed with 10 points, including one trey, and Tucker Bucher popped in two 3-point buckets in finishing with eight points. Riley Cooper chipped in seven points for the visitors.
Mojo Browning fired in four treys and finished with 20 points to spark Purcell.
Vanoss, which had just moved to the No. 1 spot in Class 2A, saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end and dropped to 17-2 and into the consolation side of the bracket. Purcell advanced to the semifinals with an 11-5 record.
BOYS
Tuttle 74, Byng 53
Four Tuttle players reached double figures, led by Garrett Raise’s 26, and the Class 4A 13th-ranked Tigers hammered No. 14 Byng 74-53 in another first-round game.
Cody Carlton tallied 15 points, Levi Houck followed with 14 and Kaden Vande added 12 for the winners. Vande drained three 3-point shots, while Raise and Houck had one apiece.
Theran Smith paced Byng with 15 points. Cale Eaton was next with nine and Parker Presley hit two treys in finishing with eight points.
Tuttle led 22-15 after one quarter, 41-30 at halftime and 52-40 through three quarters.
Should Byng and Vanoss win Friday games, they would meet for the consolation championship at 12:30 p.m. today.
GIRLS
Vanoss 58, Purcell 19
Kileigh Rush knocked down five 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 18 points to help the Class 2A third-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves crush host Purcell 58-19 Thursday in a girls first-round affair.
Sophomore Alexis Crowell tallied 14 points, and Emrie Ellis ended up with 10 for Vanoss.
The locals jumped out to an 11-5 lead after a quarter and went on a 20-5 scoring rampage in the second in building a 31-10 halftime lead and taking control.
The Lady Wolves, who improved to 16-2 with the win, then went on a 19-5 run through the third to take a 50-15 advantage heading into the fourth.
Laramie Doffin also nailed a pair of treys in finishing with six points for the winners.
Alicia Baker led Purcell with 10 points, and she collected two 3-point baskets.
Vanoss met Class 4A No. 6 Sulphur in Friday’s semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs entered that game with a perfect 16-0 record.
The Ada News correspondent Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
