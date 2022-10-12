Pugs shut down Sasakwa in C-4 play

SASAKWA — The Paoli Pugs won their second straight C-4 district game and moved into playoff contention after a 58-6 win over host Sasakwa.
Paoli improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the district, while Sasakwa dropped to 0-6 and 0-3.
The Pugs are now sitting tied for third with Maysville in the C-4 standings as both have 2-1 records with four games remaining.
The Pugs had their first mercy rule game of the second as the game ended just after the half with a Pug touchdown.
Quarterback Scotty Garrett had a big game finishing with over 200 yards in total offense and five total touchdowns. He was 9-of-15 passing for 167 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for an additional 54 yards and a touchdown.
Garrett’s favorite was Conner Boone who had five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Kaleb Brown had three catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Edgar Lua had a catch for 8 yards.
Brown also had 30 yards rushing on 3 carries and William Sewell had 17 yards on 7 carries with a TD.
The defense really shined for the Pugs as they forced six turnovers and limited the Vikings to one score. The Pugs had two defensive touchdowns and interception returns by both Garrett and Brown. Garrett led the defense with nine tackles, two for loss of yardage. Boone had 7 tackles, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
The Pugs will look to make it three straight as they host Graham-Dustin Thursday at Pug Field.
Sasakwa is at Maysville Friday night.
Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
