Public invited to discussion to bring back golf and tennis to ECU

East Central University athletic director Matt Cole has thought about the possibility of resurrecting golf and tennis at the school pretty much since he took over on an interim basis last March.
Cole lost the interim tag in December and discussions between him and new ECU president Wendell Godwin ramped up in the weeks after he became the new head man on campus.
“We’ve been asked about bringing them back by several alumni and stakeholders,” Cole told the Ada News.
Cole has scheduled a come-and-go meeting for fans, alumni and other ECU athletics supporters to discuss the reinstatement of the two spring sports — which have been suspended since 2016 — for Wednesday at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club. Presentations will be made at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to accommodate as many ECU fans as possible.
Cole is all for bringing back tennis and golf and hopes to see a good crowd Wednesday evening.
“I believe the programs bring value and opportunities to student-athletes that might excel in those sports but haven’t had East Central as an option to continue their education or playing career,” he said.
Cole explained that the process to reinstate the sports will be much easier since they were only suspended seven years ago and not cut or dropped completely.
“The (Great American Conference) will plug us back into the schedule as soon as we are ready to compete,” he said. “The discussion will focus on what we believe it will take to return a competitive program. Coaching, operations and scholarships will be vital aspects to insure the best student-athlete experience.”
