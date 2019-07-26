Pro long driver to appear at Mercy Ada event

Ada’s Mercy Health Foundation will host its 15th annual Mercy Golf Classic fundraiser Friday, Aug. 2, at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club.
The event supports Mercy Hospital Ada’s 3D mammography technology and nursing fund. Over the past years, the golf classic has raised more than $300,000 for nursing and hospital advances.
Contestants will play 18 holes, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.
“We are adding a fun new twist this year that I think the amateur and low-handicap golfers will really enjoy,” said Todd Essary, executive director of the Mercy Health Foundation.
On hole No. 1 at the Oak Hills elevated tee box will be professional long driver Mitch Dobbyn, who is ranked 29th in the world today.
“Mitch can hit the golf ball over 420 yards, so that will be a real treat for all golfers in attendance,” Essary said. “When the golfers donate at hole No. 1, Mitch will tee off for them.”
If golfers donate a minimum of $50 on the hole and drain their second shot, they will win a $5,000 golf trip. The prize is a trip for two to San Francisco for three rounds of golf at Pebble Beach, Spyglass and Spanish Bay golf courses, and the package includes airfare.
Dobbyn has been a long drive professional golfer for many years and has placed in the top 30 on the PGA tour many times, using his 5-degree Krank driver, nicknamed “Kamode Killah.” He will compete in the 44th Annual World Long Drive Championship at WinStar World Casino and Resort Sept. 3 in Thackerville. The event will be aired on the NBC golf channel in prime time.
“What a great opportunity to see one of the longest hitters in the world tee it off for you in person while helping bring 3D Mammography and support nursing initiatives at Mercy Hospital Ada,” Essary said.
Team sponsorship opportunities are still available, plus $250 tee box signage. Register by calling (580) 421-1403 or contact email Essary at todd.essary@mercy.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.