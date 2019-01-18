Guess what happens when a pro bowler comes to town?
When Walter Ray Williams Jr., PBA Hall of Famer, came to Ada last Saturday and Sunday to host a bowling clinic, bowlers and spectators alike clamored for his autograph, and took many selfies and other pictures.
Williams was one of the 96 pro bowlers who competed at the Fire Lake Bowling Center in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Open PBA Tournament.
“I did bowl better in the second round of the PBA Oklahoma Open. But I had too much ground to make up ... I still ended up (losing) ground to the cut number,” Williams said.
While this early cut may have been disappointing for Williams, it was a great treat for local bowlers. He contacted Ken Hoyle, manager of Lazer Zone, who was happy to arrange time for Williams to conduct one of his clinics.
Seventeen bowlers from both Monday and Tuesday Ada leagues were able to take advantage of Williams’ wealth of knowledge and experience with the sport of bowling.
“I would come back and go through this again on Sunday if I could. It helped me,” said local bowler Mike Sanders, one of the Saturday attendees.
“I am going to practice this,” said Carey Brantley. “I learned a lot.”
Both James Ross and Billy Jack Stewart admitted they would probably be “a little sore” after practicing their newly learned techniques, trying to break old habits.
It will be interesting to see how their bowling changes over the next few weeks.
On Saturday and Sunday, Williams hosted the three-hour clinics where he met with each group. First, he instructed on the correct ways to hold the ball, thumb grip adjustments and release techniques. He also worked one on one with each bowler, offering instruction and video replay to allow each bowler to see his or her approach, stance and release.
After the initial instruction, he demonstrated approach “dos and don’ts” and form styles. Bowlers and spectators alike were awed by his demonstrations.
At the end of each clinic, Williams was available for pictures and autographs. Williams even autographed a bowling pin for James Ross, as well as pictures, cards and shirts for those attending and watching.
Williams is a seven-time PBA Bowler of the Year and has a list of accomplishments, honors and awards much too numerous to mention here.
One outstanding accomplishment for Williams includes being the only PBA player to convert the 4-6-7-10 split (also known as the “Big Four” or the “Double Pinochle”) on television.
Williams says while he enjoys the competition of the PBA tour, taking time to conduct clinics and help bowlers learn techniques to improve their games is what he truly loves to do.
Williams said he has also won many Men’s World Horseshoe Pitching titles and shared he was invited to pitch horseshoes at the White House with President George H. W. Bush in 1989.
Fancy Williams, his wife, accompanied him to the PBA event in Shawnee and came to Ada while he conducted his clinics. She said she was impressed by how friendly Oklahomans were. She and Williams currently live in Florida.
Local bowlers who attended the Saturday clinic were Carey Brantley, James Ross, Michael Sanders, Mike Moran, Geneva and Deborah Cole, Skye Buck, Austin Stone and Billy Jack Stewart. Those attending the Sunday clinic were Teeoti Jimenez, Thomas John, Lisa John, Rebecca Williams, Ashley Fish, Bruce Fish, Ken Hoyle and Joe Thomas.
———o———
LEAGUE STANDINGS
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 20 of 36)
1 B&S Construction 52
2 Digits and Then Some 50
3 Rob’s ProShop 48
4 NAPA 48
5 Misfits 47
6 Native Strikers 37
7 Crazy Splitz 37
8 Spare Me 35
9 Bowling Stones 35
10 Split Personalities 31
11Three Chicks and a Dude 26
12 Ghost 2
Top Scores
Scratch game team: B&S Construction – 757, Rob’s ProShop — 725, Digits and Then Some — 701.
Scratch series team: B&S Construction — 2129, Rob’s ProShop — 1993, Digits and Then Some — 1973.
Men’s scratch game: James Ross — 256, Cliffton Conatser — 247, Ken Hoyle — 234.
Men’s scratch series: Cliffton Conatser — 665, Ken Hoyle – 642, Roland Griffin — 614.
Women’s scratch game: Tonya George — 178, Janet Lowery – 170, Ann Stewart — 158.
Women’s scratch series: Janet Lowery – 465, Tonya George – 461, Brenda Sherbourne — 420.
LEAGUE STANDINGS
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 20 of 36)
1 Ben’s TV 59.5
2 B&S Construction 53.5
3 Maddox 44
4 Rob’s Pro Shop 43.5
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 40.5
6 Tatum Trucking 34
7 Kodiak Custom 33
8 Cole’s Upholstery 29
9 A-Team 25
10 Ghost 5.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV – 739, B&S Construction – 697, Rob’s ProShop – 680.
Scratch series team: Ben’s TV – 2170, Rob’s ProShop – 1904, Bronson’s Body Shop – 1901.
Men’s scratch game: Tony Nowlin – 247, Randy Daniels – 245, Bryan Beauchamp — 226.
Men’s scratch series: Randy Daniels – 686, Bryan Beauchamp – 604, Josh Dean – 581.
Women’s scratch game: Rebecca Williams – 203, Teeoti Jimenez – 185, Hannah Rose – 203.
Women’s scratch series: Hannah Rose — 476, Teeoti Jimenez — 464, Rebecca Williams — 419.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.