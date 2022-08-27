LATTA — Hunter Price smashed a three-run homer and the Latta Panthers pushed past Calera 9-4 in the first round of the 43rd Annual Roff Baseball Tournament Thursday at Tiger Field.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team, ranked No. 14 in Class A, improved to 7-4 on the year, while Class A No. 5 Calera suffered its first loss of the fall, dropping to 6-1.
In other first-round games involving local teams, the host Roff Tigers took care of business early and torched Asher 11-1 and Wright City got the best of Byng by a 3-0 count.
The tournament resumed Friday and concludes today. The championship contest begins at 4 p.m.
Latta 9, Calera 4
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the first inning but Price’s big blow capped a six-run LHS outburst in the bottom of the inning. Reese Littlefield cracked a two-RBI double in the frame.
Littlefield, Carson Abbott and Deakon Smith all had two hits apiece in Latta’s 11-hit attack. Littlefield finished 2-for-4 with the two big RBIs, Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Abbott ended up 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Littlefield also earned the mound win for the Panthers. He struck out three, walked four and allowed four earned runs in the tough complete-game outing.
Roff 11, Asher 1
The Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and then tacked on three more in the second frame to build an early 8-0 lead.
Roff finished with 10 hits in the four-inning contest, but all were singles. Four RHS players had two hits apiece.
Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored; Dylan Reed finished 2-for-3 with an RBI; Tallen Bagwell went 2-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored; and Caden Graves ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Brand Wilson was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out five, walked one and allowed just two hits and one earned run. Maddox McCullar tossed the final inning and struck out one of the three batters he faced.
Brian Ballard hit a double for Asher and Garrett Leba had his team’s other hit.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 10-0 on the year and faced Latta Friday night in a semifinal contest.
Wright City 3, Byng 0
Both teams had six hits apiece at the end of the contest, but Byng couldn’t find a way to push a run across the plate.
The Lumber Jax used three different pitchers to keep the Byng offense in check. Blake Tuck was the winner. He struck out three, walked one and allowed four hits in four innings. Kase Lindly and Kellan Lindly combined to finish up the shutout for Wright City.
Cooper McCage was the hard-luck loser. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work.
McCage and Callen Leslie both finished 2-for-2 to lead the Pirate offense. Bo Boatright and Naaman Lee had the other two BHS hits.
Rayner Beene and Deacon McKeever both had two hits each for the Lumber Jax. Beene finished 2-for-3 with a double and McKeever went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brody Guest drove in a pair of runs for Wright City.
