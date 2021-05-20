Presley signs

Byng High School senior Parker Presley signed a letter of intent to join the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm baseball team in Bethany Wednesday morning inside the student center. Joining Presley at the signing ceremony were parents Heather and Justin Presley.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

