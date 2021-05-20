Byng High School senior Parker Presley signed a letter of intent to join the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm baseball team in Bethany Wednesday morning inside the student center. Joining Presley at the signing ceremony were parents Heather and Justin Presley.
Presley signs with Southern Nazarene
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
