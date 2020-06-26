Over the past week or so, the number of St. Louis Cardinals fans in Byng has probably grown quite a bit.
Levi Prater, a former Byng High School standout, finalized a contract with the Cardinals last week worth $575,000. St. Louis picked Prater — who spent the last three years playing at the University of Oklahoma — was selected as the 93rd pick (third round) in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft held June 11.
Prater hosted a draft watch party at the Irving Community Center with his family and friends.
The hard-throwing lefty said the entire experience from the draft to his signing day went smoothly.
“It was a really good experience. Everything worked out the way it was supposed to,” Prater told The Ada News. “I got into a really great organization and I got what I wanted. Now I’m ready to go play at the next level. I’m pumped.”
Prater said he went into draft day thinking a handful of teams — such as the Boston Red Sox, the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants — might select him. However, he’s happy with the way things turned out. One of the perks of being chosen by St. Louis is it’s proximity to Oklahoma. It will be an easier trip for his family and friends to come watch his games.
“Everything ended up playing out in my favor. St. Louis is one of the better organizations to develop in,” he said.
What exactly is next for Prater is unknown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s something that’s kind of still up in the air. because of all the COVID-19 stuff. Hopefully, by October or November we’ll know more about that,” he said.
For now, Prater will work out on his own and spend a little more time on the golf course and in the woods hunting.
“I’m going to stay on top of my training and make sure I stay on top of my bullpen work and keep my arm in shape so when we do get that call to go out and go play somewhere that I’m ready to go,” Prater said.
Prater said he’s excited to see what the future holds.
“It’s a fulfilling feeling. It’s been a lifelong goal of mine. Now that it’s accomplished, it’s more of a stepping stone to the next level,” he said.
Oklahoma career
The University of Oklahoma baseball team was ranked No. 9 and sported a 14-4 record before the pandemic shut spring sports down everywhere. The Sooners had three of the top starting pitchers in the Big 12 — including Prater — and were poised to make a strong postseason run.
“It is what it is. Everybody is going through it. I know we were one of the top eight seeds in the country for sure. I thought we were one of the more seasoned and complete teams in the U.S.,” he said.
Prater got to make four starts on the mound before his junior season was shut down. He finished 1-0 with a 3.42 ERA during the shortened season. He struck out 33 and allowed just nine runs in 23.2 innings.
Against San Diego State, he struck out 13 with two walks and one earned run in the OU victory.
As a sophomore, he posted a 3.26 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 80.0 innings and went 7-4.
Prater admitted there were some scenarios that might have led him back to the Sooners for his senior campaign next spring.
“Early in the third round, I started sliding a little bit. There was definitely that thought in the back of my mind,” he said. “I thought it through before the draft and I had everything set to where if I didn’t go this high or whatever I would go back to school. That’s something I talked to the coaches at OU about — if it gets to a certain point, I’m going back to school.”
Prater said he’s pleased with his run in Norman.
“It was a great three years even though it sucked how it was cut short,” he said.
“In my opinion, OU has some of the best coaches in the country. Skip Johnson is one of the best pitching coaches to ever walk the face of the earth. You mix that in there with the front office guys and the guys that are out on the field with us like (assistant Clay) Van Hook and (assistant coach Clay) Overcash ... I got to play for a really special group of guys and a special group of coaches,” he continued. “ It was a great place to grow up a little bit. I feel like I did my time at the University of Oklahoma and gave it everything I had.”
Johnson said the Cardinals got a steal when they swooped in and grabbed his prize lefty with the 93rd pick.
“I know I’m biased,” Johnson said on a conference call with reporters after the draft. “I think he’s better than a lot of the guys who went ahead of him. I think the St. Louis Cardinals stole a guy. He’s that good. I really believe that. If I had to win a game on my career, I would want him to pitch in it. I know he’s going to give you everything he’s got. He ain’t going to hold back. He ain’t going to be afraid to throw it in there.”
Byng thing
Prater — who celebrated his 21st birthday on June 20 — was one of the centerpieces of Byng’s 2017 Class 4A state championship team. It’s a memory he’ll always cherish.
“Our senior year winning the state championship and all the events leading up to that were one of our biggest achievements,” he said.
He credited head coach Luke Yost with the Pirates’ success.
“Luke Yost was a great influence on the team. He came into a group of guys that had played together for a long, long time,” Prater said.
Prater was nearly untouchable during his senior season with the Pirates. He finished 10-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 119 strikeouts. He was also named an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team.
When it was suggested that the number of St. Louis Cardinal fans in Byng would grow now, Prater just laughed.
“Yeah, for real,” he said.
