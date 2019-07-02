Post 72 club earns split with Indians

BARTLESVILLE – The Ada A’s, behind a six-run eighth inning, snatched a 13-7 victory over the host Bartlesville Indians Friday to gain a split of an American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Earlier in the day, Bartlesville secured a 14-8 decision over the Post 72 squad.
The A’s (4-6) are now off to the 2019 AABC Red River Invitational, which runs Thursday through Sunday at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. The locals will open the tournament with a Friday night doubleheader. The A’s meet MVP-Black at 4:45 p.m. and then battle Marucci Elite LaRue at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the A’s face OKC Sandlot Kelley at 10 a.m. before battling Enid Goeke at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
All games are played at OSU’s Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
Game 2
Ada A’s 13, Bartlesville 7
(8 Innings)
The A’s pounded out 14 hits, and five players collected two hits each. Bartlesville committed six errors in the contest.
Ada’s six-run splurge in the eighth came when two runs scored off a fielder’s choice. The next score came off an error, and Daxton Carter later raced home off a wild pitch. Bryson Tuck’s RBI groundout led to another score, and Lex Simon’s run-scoring single rounded out the inning.
Simon got the pitching win after working the final two innings and allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out two. Drew Sheppard started on the mound and had relief help from Trenton Fugate and Cooper Hamilton.
Kale Williams went 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and two runs scored. Simon finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Carter, Cade Sliger and Tuck were each 2-for-5 for the winners. Carter doubled once, drove in three runs and scored once. Sliger had a double, one RBI and scored three times, and Tuck knocked in one run and scored once.
The A’s overcame three errors in the game.
Cole Ellis and Hayden Wood totaled three hits apiece for Bartlesville. Ellis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored, and Wood ended up 3-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored.
Reliever Allan Cavarrubias suffered the pitching loss.
Game 1
Bartlesville 14, Ada A’s 8
The Indians put together a six-run fourth inning to keep the contest out of reach.
Ada had a 15-14 edge in total hits but fell victim to six errors, compared to just one for Bartlesville.
Simon finished 3-for-4 from the plate and Sheppard was 3-for-5 with one RBI in the A’s offense.
Tucker Abney and DJ Van Atten were each 2-for-4, and Hamilton ended up 2-for-5. Abney doubled twice, drove home a run, scored once and drew a walk. Van Atten had one double, one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Hamilton knocked in one run and scored twice.
Gehrig Strong drove in the first two runs of the game in the second inning for the A’s. Hamilton hit a run-scoring single in that same frame and two more runs occurred off an error as Ada took a 5-2 lead.
But the Indians struck for five of their own in the bottom of the second to stay on top for good.
The A’s pulled within 7-6 in the fourth when Van Atten doubled, and Abney doubled him home with a shot to center.
Bartlesville countered with six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Ada’s other two scores came in the sixth off an RBI single each from Sheppard and Trenton Fugate.
Ellis got the pitching win for the Indians while going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Wood went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
