The East Central University softball team had to postpone preseason workouts after six players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tigers were scheduled to begin preseason drills on Monday but those workouts will now be suspended for at least two weeks. Every member of the softball team has been placed in a 10-day isolation exception for one player who lives off campus.
“The softball team has had one team meeting, in which masking and social distancing was required and enforced. It was my meeting so I know,” East Central Athletic Director Dr. Jeff Williams told The Ada News. “They had not started practices or workouts as a team at all.”
East Central officials had already made the decision for all of its sports programs to wait until Monday (Aug. 31) to begin offseason workouts due to safety concerns.
“None of our sports were scheduled to begin offseason workouts until (Monday), for this very reason — we knew there was a good chance the virus would appear on campus within the first two to three weeks. Delaying workouts could possibly help reduce the spread, so we waited.”
One ECU men’s basketball player also tested positive for COVID-19 before he moved to campus on Aug. 15. His test results came back Aug. 18.
“He was placed in an Isolation unit on campus for 10 days. He was not ill when notified, nor has been symptomatic since. His isolation ended this past Friday (Aug 29).
As a safety precaution, the players’ roommate was played into a 14-day quarantine and has been monitored for symptoms.
“He has not reported anything to date. His quarantine ends (today),” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.