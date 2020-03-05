FAIRVIEW — Pontotoc County 4-H shooters came away with two second-place finishes last month at the State 4-H Air Gun Championship held at the Major County Fairgrounds.
There were 19 counties represented at the event.
In the Intermediate Division (ages 12-13), Pontotoc County finished second with a score of 5.4239. Murray County was first at 7.7856.
Riley Tomb of Allen led the local group with a fifth-place finish in the Air Rifle event. Zoe Traylor of Ada was next in sixth place followed by Maggie Gregory of Stratford in 12th Place and Brodie McElhannon of Latta in 16th Place.
In the Junior Division (ages 9-11), Murray County again claimed the championship with a score of 2.2315, while Pontotoc County team No. 1 was second at 2.0231 and Pontotoc County team No. 2 was fifth at 1.7546.
Leading the second-place Pontotoc County team was Gavin Harbin of Latta with a fifth-place showing in the Air Rifle competition. Emma Tomb of Allen was next in eighth place followed by Allie Kerr of Latta in 11th and Erin Kerr of Latta in 16th.
Pontotoc County’s fifth-place team — which included just three members — was paced by Easton Thomas of Latta, who finished ninth in the Air Rifle event. Kyle Wood of Latta was 10th. Blaze Lovelace of Latta also shot for the local team.
The Pontotoc County 4-H shooters are coached by Wayne McElhannon.
