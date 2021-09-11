Pontotoc County shooters aim straight at state

EL RENO — Pontotoc County 4-H shooters had a productive day at the 4-H State Trap Shoot held late last month in El Reno.
A total of 172 shooters were registered from all over the state.
The Intermediate 4-H Shotgun Trap Team from Pontotoc County won a state championship. Team members include Gavin Harbin, Kyle Wood and Brody McElhannon, all of Latta School.
Other local 4-H shooters that finished strong included Creede Booth of Vanoss, who tied for sixth in the Senior Age Group.
In the Junior Age Group, Easton Thomas of Stonewall tied for fourth place.
Harbin tied for first place in the Intermediate group, while Wood tied for third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.