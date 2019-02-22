Pontotoc County 4-H team shoots well at state event

SHAWNEE — The Pontotoc County 4-H Shooting team left the 2019 Oklahoma 4H State Air Rifle Championship with a bang.
The event was held last Saturday at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee.
The local 4-H chapter won the state championship in the Intermediate category, consisting of competitors ages 12-13, with a score of 6.0931. Team members were Riley Tomb, a seventh-grade student from Allen; Bentley Hill, a seventh-grader from Latta, Maggie Gregory, a seventh-grade home school student; and Zoe Traylor, a seventh-grade Epic Charter School student.
Traylor placed third in the 3-position intermediate division, second in standing intermediate division and third place overall in the intermediate division.
Tomb finished fourth overall and fourth in the Silhouettes intermediate group. Gregory was eighth overall, and Hill finished in the No. 10 spot.
The Pontotoc County junior team (ages 9-11) finished third at the state competition with a score of 1.7773. That group consists of Sam Gaylor, a fourth-grader at Roff; Emma Tomb, a fifth-grader at Allen; Brody McElhannon, a fifth-grader at Latta; and Jaxon Austin, a fifth-grader at Latta.
McEllhannon was ninth overall (out of 39 competitors) in the junior division and ninth in the 3-position competition. Tomb finished 12th overall and 12th in the 3-position event.
The teams are coached by Wayne McEllhannon.
