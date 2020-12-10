Pontotoc Conference Tournament Capsules

Tuesday’s Games
PONTOTOC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Roff High School
BOYS
First Round
Stonewall 76, Stratford JV 43
STONEWALL 21 25 16 14 — 76
STRATFORD JV 10 7 16 10 — 43
STONEWALL – Ashton Bierce 39, Clayton Findley 9, Landyn Smith 6, Garrett Gambrell 6, Jackson Tackett 4, Caleb Gibson 3, Jordan Tiger 3, Jamison Carrington 3, Tyler Larsh 2, Spencer Gatewood 1
STRATFORD JV – Tucker Maxwell 10, David Arriage 10, Cannon Weddle 9, Kyzer McNew 8, Creed Chamberlain 6
3-point goals: Bierce 10, Gambrell 2, Gibson 1, Findley 1, Tiger 1 (Sto); McNew 2, Chamberlain 2, Maxwell 2 (Str).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Stonewall freshman Ashton Bierce hit 10 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 39 points to led the Longhorns to a 76-43 win over the Stratford JV Tuesday night at the Pontotoc Conference Tournament. The Longhorns jumped out to leads of 21-10 and 46-17. Clayton Findley added nine points for the winners.
First Round
Vanoss 85, Roff JV 38
VANOSS 17 31 24 13 — 85
Roff JV 7 9 8 14 — 38
VANOSS: Carter Perry 15, Brayden Cannon 13, Layne Thrower 11, Erik Hatton 10, Riley Vasquez 10, Dillon Detherage 8, Jailon Terry 5, Joseph Gifford 4, Dawon Cothran 3, Jacob Jones 2, Logan Hulbetta 2, Jackson Wood 2.
ROFF: Garrett Morgan 12, Easton Riddle 7, Nate Sheppard 6, Kaden Darnell 5, Zeph White 3, Caden Gore 3, Joel Gonzalez 2
3-point goals: Perry 2, Terry, Thrower, Cothran (V); Morgan 4, Riddle, Gore, Darnell (R).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Vanoss outscored the Roff JV 31-9 in a big second quarter to build a 48-16 halftime lead and put the game out of reach. Four different players reached double figures for Vanoss. Carter Perry finished with 15 points, Brayden Cannon followed with 13, Layne Thrower registered 11 and Erik Hatton and Riley Vasquez chipped in 10 points each. The Roff JV squad got 12 points from Garrett Morgan — who drained four 3-pointers — and seven points from Easton Riddle.
GIRLS
First Round
Roff 59, Stratford JV 12
STRATFORD JV 0 3 7 2 — 12
ROFF 12 17 14 16 — 59
STRATFORD JV: Lene Sandlin 3, Holly Wood 3, M. Meyer 2, G. Wright 2, G. Smith 2
ROFF JV: Sidney Wright 14, Payton Owens 13, Abby Salter 9, Chloe Eldred 8, JoJo Bettes 6, Breana Britt 5, Shelby Ensey 4
3-point goals: L. Sandlin (S); Owens 3, Salter 2, Britt (R).
NOTEWORTHY: The Roff Lady Tigers pitched a first-quarter shutout and led 29-3 at halftime. Sidney Wright led the RHS offense with 14 points, while Payton Owens drained a trio of 3-point baskets and followed with 13. Abby Salter just missed double figures with nine points and Chloe Edred followed with eight.
