Pontotoc Conference Tournament Boxscores

GIRLS
Saturday’s Games
At Allen
Championship
Vanoss 57, Stratford 38
STRATFORD 7 12 13 6 — 38
VANOSS 17 18 16 6 — 57
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 17, Angel Wood 8, JimyJo Lemmings 5, Laney Anderson 5, Maranda Youngwolfe 2, Abbi Phelps 1.
VANOSS – Emrie Ellis 19, Emily Wilson 15, Lizzy Simpson 10, Rileigh Rush 8, Abbi Snow 3, Alexis Crowell 2.
3-point goals: Wood 1, Lemmings 1 (S); Ellis 3, Wilson 3, Rush 2, Snow 1 (V).
3rd Place
Allen 35, Roff 8
ROFF 0 2 4 2 — 8
ALLEN 4 7 15 9 — 35
ROFF – Maddie Adair 7, Camden Simon 1.
ALLEN – Kaylyn Rowsey 13, Kinsey Nix 10, Jaycee Watkins 8, Calissa Childers 4.
3-point goals: Rowsey 2, Watkins 2 (A).
Fouled out: Childers (A).
Consolation Championship
Tupelo 47, Calvin 44
CALVIN 9 5 9 21 — 44
TUPELO 7 13 13 14 — 47
CALVIN – Shantel Potter 29, Hannah Harris 7, Maelei Carroll 6, Tessa Ethelbah 2.
TUPELO – Shalyn McCollum 18, Kylee Watson 15, Breonna D’Aguanno 11, Kaylea Palmer 2, Victoria Palmer 2.
3-point goals: Potter 8, Harris 1, Carroll 1 (C); D’Aguanno 3.
Friday, Dec. 6
Consolation
Calvin 41, Asher 28
CALVIN 10 8 14 9 — 41
ASHER 6 8 4 10 — 28
CALVIN: Hannah Harris 29, River Amaral 6, Shantel Potter 4.
ASHER: Kathryn Dixon 14, Alexis Francis 8, Victoria Frankovich 4.
3-point goals: River Amaral 2, Shantel Potter 1 (C).
Fouled out: None.
Consolation
Tupelo 37 Stonewall 30
TUPELO 6 8 14 9 — 37
STONEWALL 9 5 5 11 — 30
TUPELO: Kylee Watson 9, Breonna D’Aguanno 8, Shalyn McCollum 7, Kaylea Palmer 6, Autumn Fritz 4, Victoria Palmer 2, Jewel Parker 1.
STONEWALL: Mahayla Walker 18, Meghan Sliger 8, Tatum Brady 3, Mallory Leflore 1.
3-point goals: Walker 4, Sliger 2, Brady 1 (S).
Fouled out: Kaylea Palmer (T).
Thursday, Dec. 5
Pontotoc Conference Tournament
At Allen
Semifinals
Stratford 60, Allen 37
STRATFORD 9 17 13 21 — 60
ALLEN 10 9 6 12 — 37
STRATFORD: Jaedyn Getman 11-18, 10-15, 32; JimyJo Lemmings 3-7, 2-5, 10; Angel Wood 2-4, 1-2, 7; Maranda Youngwolfe 1-1, 3-4, 6; Abbi Phelps 1-5, 2-2, 5. Totals: 18-36, 18-30, 60.
ALLEN: Kinsey Nix 1-10, 12-15, 15; Calissa Childers 4-6, 0-1, 8; Kaylyn Rowsey 2-11, 2-3, 7; Kinlee Cundiff 1-1, 2-3, 4; Emily Sells 1-6, 0-0, 3. Totals: 9-40, 16-22, 37.
Turnovers: Stratford 26, Allen 23.
Steals: Stratford 13 (Getman 4, Phelps 4); Allen 15 (Sells 4).
Rebounds: Stratford 42 (Lemmings 14); Allen 25 (Childers 10).
3-point goals: Stratford 6-11 (Lemmings 2-2, Youngwolfe 1-1, Wood 2-3, Phelps 1-4); Allen 3-20 (Nix 1-5, Rowsey 1-7, Sells 1-3).
Fouled out: Laney Anderson (S); Cundiff, Childers (A).
Semifinals
Vanoss 85, Roff 25
VANOSS 21 33 11 20 — 85
ROFF 6 2 7 10 — 25
VANOSS – Lizzy Simpson 23, Rileigh Rush 22, Emrie Ellis 16, Abbi Snow 6, Emily Wilson 6, Jacee Underwood 5, Riley Reed 4, Alexis Crowell 3.
ROFF – Payton Owens 11, Abby Salter 9, Maddie Adair 3, MacKenzie Parnell 1, Chloe Eldred 1.
3-point goals: Rush 6, Ellis 2, Snow 2, Wilson 1, Underwood 1, Crowell 1 (V); Owens 3, Salter 3 (R).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
Saturday, Dec. 7
Championship
Vanoss 51, Allen 38
VANOSS 9 10 15 17 — 51
ALLEN 9 11 10 8 — 38
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 20, Tucker Bucher 15, Ryan Dennis 6, Riley Vasquez 5, Carter Perry 3, Colten Bird 2.
ALLEN – Chad Milne 19, Gerison Johnson 6, Nathan Hammonds 5, Jaren Porter 4, Rylan Black 4.
3-point goals: Bucher 2 (V); Milne 1, Hammonds 1 (A).
Fouled out: Dennis (V); Hammonds, Porter, Johnson, Black (A).
3rd Place
Roff 41, Asher 29
ASHER 2 11 8 8 — 29
ROFF 3 13 8 17 — 41
ASHER – Mike McDonald 11, Patch Hamilton 10, Juston Melton 6, Trevor Martin 2.
ROFF – Brady Benedict 11, Trayson Miller 10, Wil Joplin 7, Tallen Bagwell 4, Aiden Bagwell 3, Jairus Smith 3, Talon Rhoten 3.
3-point goals: McDonald 1 (A); Benedict 3, Smith 1 (R).
Consolation Championship
Calvin 54, Tupelo 48
CALVIN 2 13 23 16 — 54
TUPELO 15 15 11 7 — 48
CALVIN – Jake McRay 21, Jace McRay 16, Brennen Griffin 5, Charlie Harden 4, Champ Florie 3, Jaxon McRay 3, Jacobie Lacy 2.
TUPELO – Cody Airington 17, Michael Moralez 15, Bentley Bills 8, Tye Gould 4, Ethan Norfleet 3, James Beach 1.
3-point goals: Jake McRay 5, Jace McRay 1, Griffin 1, Florie 1 (C); Airington 2, Moralez 2, Bills 1 (T).
Fouled out: None.
Friday, Dec. 6
Semifinals
Allen 48, Roff 47
ROFF 9 13 10 15 — 47
ALLEN 14 10 15 9 — 48
ROFF: Trayson Miller 14, Wil Joplin 13, Brady Benedict 10, Aiden Bagwell 4, Jairus Smith 3, Coby Simon 2, Talon Rhoten 1.
ALLEN: Chad Milne 12, Rylan Black 12, Chris Holcomb 9, Airyn Knighten 7, Gerison Johnson 6, Jaren Porter 2.
3-point goals: Joplin, Benedict, Smith (R); Johnson 2, Milne 2, Knighten (A).
Fouled out: Nathan Hammonds (A).
Semifinals
Vanoss 63, Asher 51
VANOSS 17 16 9 21 — 63
ASHER 14 10 12 15 — 51
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 33, Tucker Bucher 10, Carter Perry 8, Ryan Dennis 6, Brayden Cannon 3, Colten Bird 2, Riley Vasquez 1.
ASHER – Mike McDonald 21, Tray Odell 13, Patch Hamilton 12, Bryson Martin 2, Trevor Martin 2, Juston Melton 1.
3-point field goals: Perry 2, Dennis 1, Paulin 1, Bucher 1, Cannon 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Consolation Semifinals
Tupelo 52, Stonewall 39
STONEWALL 9 13 9 8 — 39
TUPELO 13 13 10 16 — 52
STONEWALL – Clayton Findley 24, Trent Bradley 4, Ty Humphers 4, Spencer Gatewood 3, Richard Blue 2, Cameron Brown 2.
TUPELO – Bentley Bills 16, Ty Bourland 11, Cody Airington 8, Jacob Chamberlain 8, Michael Morazlez 5, James Beach 4.
3-point goals: Findley 4, Humphers 1, Gatewood 1 (S); Bills 2, Bourland 1, Moralez 1.
Fouled out: None.
Consolation Semfinals
Calvin 61, Stratford 51
STRATFORD 14 11 10 16 — 51
CALVIN 13 17 18 13 — 61
STRATFORD – Brisyn Markovich 13, Caleb Miller 12, Trevan Willingham 12, Payton Wood 5, Gus Smith 4, Laken Dempsey 3, Russell Caton 1, Dylan Carter 1.
CALVIN – Charlie Harden 17, Antonio Ruiz-Cremades 13, Adryn Ingle 10, Jonas Winningham 10, Jake McRay 8, Champ Florie 3.
3-point goals: Willingham 2, Miller 1, Wood 1 (S); Ingle 2, Winningham 2, Harden 1 (C).
Fouled out: Caton, Miller, Markovich (S).
