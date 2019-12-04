Pontotoc Conference Tournament Boxscores

GIRLS
2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament
Monday, Dec. 2
At Allen
First Round
Vanoss 95, Asher 27
ASHER 6 4 13 4 — 27
VANOSS 41 22 23 9 — 95
ASHER – Alexis Francis 15, Breanna Luman 6, Kayla Rogers 3, Victoria Frankovich 3.
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 18, Emrie Ellis 17, Rileigh Rush 15, Lizzy Simpson 14, Alexis Crowell 14, Riley Reed 8, Abbi Snow 7, Jaycee Underwood 2.
3-point goals: Francis 1, Frankovich 1 (A); Rush 5, Wilson 4, Ellis 1, Crowell 1, Snow 1 (V).
Fouled out: None
Roff 31, Calvin 23
ROFF 4 4 10 13 — 31
CALVIN 14 5 0 4 — 23
ROFF: Payton Owens 13, Abby Salter 10, Maddie Adair 5, Madison Shulanberger 3.
CALVIN: Shantel Potter 13, Hannah Harris 10.
3-point goals: Owens 3 Salter 1 (R); Potter 2 (C).
Fouled out: Eldred (R).
BOYS
First Round
Vanoss 63, Stonewall 56
VANOSS 19 10 16 18 — 63
STONEWALL 9 13 19 15 — 56
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 20, Carter Perry 19, RD Dennis 9, Tucker Bucher 8, Colten Bird 4, Brayden Cannon 2, Riley Vasquez 1.
STONEWALL – Ty Humphers 15, Trent Bradley 15, Clayton Findley 13, Spencer Gatewood 9, Cameron Brown 4.
3-point goals: Perry 5, Paulin 4, Bucher 2, Dennis 1 (V); Humphers 1, Findley 1, Gatewood 1.
Fouled out: Brown (S).
Roff 64, Calvin 45
ROFF 19 11 18 16 — 64
CALVIN 4 16 6 19 — 45
ROFF: Trayson Miller 27, Brady Benedict 9, Wil Joplin 6, Aiden Bagwell 6, Coby Simon 5, Talon Rhoten 4, Jairus Smith 4, Tailen Bagwell 2, Austin Parnell 1.
CALVIN: Champ Florie 14, Jace Mcray 10, Charlie Harden 9, Jonas Winningham 7, Brennan Griffin 5.
3-point goals: Simon (R); Florie 4, Harden 2, Winningham 2, Griffin 1, Mcray 1 (C).
Fouled out: Griffin (C).
