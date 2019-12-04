Pontotoc Conference Tournament Boxscores

The Calvin duo of Jacobie Lacey (31) and Champ Florie (5) apply defensive pressure to Jarius Smith of Roff (23) during Monday night’s late contest at the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Allen.

 Wes Edens | For The Ada News

GIRLS

2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament

Monday, Dec. 2

At Allen

First Round

Vanoss 95, Asher 27

ASHER 6 4 13 4 — 27

VANOSS 41 22 23 9 — 95

ASHER – Alexis Francis 15, Breanna Luman 6, Kayla Rogers 3, Victoria Frankovich 3.

VANOSS – Emily Wilson 18, Emrie Ellis 17, Rileigh Rush 15, Lizzy Simpson 14, Alexis Crowell 14, Riley Reed 8, Abbi Snow 7, Jaycee Underwood 2.

3-point goals: Francis 1, Frankovich 1 (A); Rush 5, Wilson 4, Ellis 1, Crowell 1, Snow 1 (V).

Fouled out: None

Roff 31, Calvin 23

ROFF 4 4 10 13 — 31

CALVIN 14 5 0 4 — 23

ROFF: Payton Owens 13, Abby Salter 10, Maddie Adair 5, Madison Shulanberger 3.

CALVIN: Shantel Potter 13, Hannah Harris 10.

3-point goals: Owens 3 Salter 1 (R); Potter 2 (C).

Fouled out: Eldred (R).

 BOYS

First Round

Vanoss 63, Stonewall 56

VANOSS 19 10 16 18 — 63

STONEWALL 9 13 19 15 — 56

VANOSS – Cade Paulin 20, Carter Perry 19, RD Dennis 9, Tucker Bucher 8, Colten Bird 4, Brayden Cannon 2, Riley Vasquez 1.

STONEWALL – Ty Humphers 15, Trent Bradley 15, Clayton Findley 13, Spencer Gatewood 9, Cameron Brown 4.

3-point goals: Perry 5, Paulin 4, Bucher 2, Dennis 1 (V); Humphers 1, Findley 1, Gatewood 1.

Fouled out: Brown (S).

Roff 64, Calvin 45

ROFF 19 11 18 16 — 64

CALVIN 4 16 6 19 — 45

ROFF: Trayson Miller 27, Brady Benedict 9, Wil Joplin 6, Aiden Bagwell 6, Coby Simon 5, Talon Rhoten 4, Jairus Smith 4, Tailen Bagwell 2, Austin Parnell 1.

CALVIN: Champ Florie 14, Jace Mcray 10, Charlie Harden 9, Jonas Winningham 7, Brennan Griffin 5.

3-point goals: Simon (R); Florie 4, Harden 2, Winningham 2, Griffin 1, Mcray 1 (C).

Fouled out: Griffin (C).

