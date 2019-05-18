ASHER — Following are the 2018-19 Pontotoc Conference Basketball awards as chosen by the league’s coaches:
Girls Conference Champion: Vanoss Lady Wolves
Girls Conference Runner-up: Stratford Lady Bulldogs
Girls Coach of the Year: Mark Savage, Stratford
Girls Junior High Champion: Allen Lady Mustangs
Boys Conference Champion: Vanoss Wolves
Boys Conference Runner-up: Allen Mustangs
Boys Coach of the Year: Jonathon Hurt, Vanoss.
Boys Junior High Champion: Roff
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
BOYS
1. Hunter Simpson Allen
2. Chad Milne Allen
3. Tadyn Walker Allen
4. Patch Hamilton Asher
5. Trayson Miller Roff
6. Wil Joplin Roff
7. Jarrett Ellis Stonewall
8. Michael Moralez Tupelo
9. Riley Cooper Vanoss
10. Sando Hill Vanoss
Honorable Mention: Mike McDonald, Asher; Trevor Martin, Asher; Caleb Miller, Stratford; Blake Patrom, Stratford; Dakota Johnson, Stonewall; Seth Foreman, Tupelo; Austin Vick, Tupelo; Cade Paulin, Vanoss; Kaden Mills, Allen; Aaron Dockrey, Allen; Dayne Bowerman, Roff; Clayton Finley, Stonewall; Luke Miller, Stratford; Russell Caton, Stratford; Tucker Bucher, Vanoss.
GIRLS
1. Sunzie Harrison Allen
2. Kinsey Nix Allen
3. Kelcie Howell Calvin
4. Shantel Potter Calvin
5. Dawson Lyon Stonewall
6. Jaedyn Getman Stratford
7. Laney Anderson Stratford
8. Lizzy Simpson Vanoss
9. Emrie Ellis Vanoss
10. Laramie Doffin Vanoss
Honorable Mention: Sarah Fleming, Asher; Bailey Larman, Asher; Gracey Hadley, Asher; Alexis Chamberlain, Stonewall; Alyssa Sanchez, Roff; Shaylyn McCollom, Tupelo; Cheyane Price, Tupelo; Hannah Harris, Calvin; Rileigh Rush, Vanoss; Brooke Miller, Calvin; Mahayla Walker, Stonewall; Abbi Phelps, Stratford; Kaylyn Rowsey, Allen; Breonna D’Aguanno, Tupelo.
