ASHER — Following are the 2018-19 Pontotoc Conference Basketball awards as chosen by the league’s coaches:

Girls Conference Champion: Vanoss Lady Wolves

Girls Conference Runner-up: Stratford Lady Bulldogs

Girls Coach of the Year: Mark Savage, Stratford

Girls Junior High Champion: Allen Lady Mustangs

Boys Conference Champion: Vanoss Wolves

Boys Conference Runner-up: Allen Mustangs

Boys Coach of the Year: Jonathon Hurt, Vanoss.

Boys Junior High Champion: Roff

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

BOYS

1. Hunter Simpson Allen

2. Chad Milne Allen

3. Tadyn Walker Allen

4. Patch Hamilton Asher

5. Trayson Miller Roff

6. Wil Joplin Roff

7. Jarrett Ellis Stonewall

8. Michael Moralez Tupelo

9. Riley Cooper Vanoss

10. Sando Hill Vanoss

Honorable Mention: Mike McDonald, Asher; Trevor Martin, Asher; Caleb Miller, Stratford; Blake Patrom, Stratford; Dakota Johnson, Stonewall; Seth Foreman, Tupelo; Austin Vick, Tupelo; Cade Paulin, Vanoss; Kaden Mills, Allen; Aaron Dockrey, Allen; Dayne Bowerman, Roff; Clayton Finley, Stonewall; Luke Miller, Stratford; Russell Caton, Stratford; Tucker Bucher, Vanoss.

GIRLS

1. Sunzie Harrison Allen

2. Kinsey Nix Allen

3. Kelcie Howell Calvin

4. Shantel Potter Calvin

5. Dawson Lyon Stonewall

6. Jaedyn Getman Stratford

7. Laney Anderson Stratford

8. Lizzy Simpson Vanoss

9. Emrie Ellis Vanoss

10. Laramie Doffin Vanoss

Honorable Mention: Sarah Fleming, Asher; Bailey Larman, Asher; Gracey Hadley, Asher; Alexis Chamberlain, Stonewall; Alyssa Sanchez, Roff; Shaylyn McCollom, Tupelo; Cheyane Price, Tupelo; Hannah Harris, Calvin; Rileigh Rush, Vanoss; Brooke Miller, Calvin; Mahayla Walker, Stonewall; Abbi Phelps, Stratford; Kaylyn Rowsey, Allen; Breonna D’Aguanno, Tupelo. 

