Ponca City shoots past Ada at 2021 Titan Classic

MIDWEST CITY — Ponca City went on a game-changing 23-0 run and rallied past the Ada Cougars for a 56-51 victory Saturday in the fifth-place game of the 2021 Titan Classic hosted by Carl Albert High School.
On Friday, Ada defeated Santa Fe South 57-36.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, now sits at 10-6 on the season after the weekend split. Ponca City evened its record at 5-5.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Ponca City 56, Ada 51
The Cougars were dominant early, racing to a 19-6 lead to start the game. The Wildcats responded with a decisive 29-5 run in the second period to build a 35-24 lead by halftime.
Both teams scored seven points in the third quarter before the Cougars made a 20-14 fourth-quarter surge before the comeback fell short.
Kaden Cooper finished with a team-high 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jack Morris was next with 11 points and Camryn Reed followed with eight.
Steven Faulkner hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to pace Ponca City. Grant Dye also hit double figures with 12. He sank a pair of 3-point baskets. Marshaun Webb just missed double digits with nine points.
Friday, Jan. 22
Ada 57, Sante Fe 36
Ada bolted to leads of 13-9 and 31-15 and coasted from there.
Kaden Cooler hit a pair of 3-point baskets and scored 14 points to pace the AHS offense. Andrew Hughes followed with eight points and both Devon MacCollister and Jack Morris chipped in seven points apiece for the Cougars.
Santa Fe South was led by Grayson Denton with 12 points and Travon Hill with 10. No other Saints player had more than five.
Ada is back in action tonight, hosting archrival McAlester inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.