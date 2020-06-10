Latta soon-to-be ninth-grader Parker Pogue didn’t perform up to his standards at the 2020 Future Tour Championship last weekend in Greenville, Mississippi. But he sure bounced back nicely Monday in Shawnee.
Pogue shot a 3-over, 74 to claim the 2024 Boys championship at the Shawnee Junior Classic hosted by the Shawnee Country Club. The tournament was part of the South Central PGA Tour.
Grant Gudel of Stillwater was second with an 81 and Weston Lacy of Stillwater finished third at 90.
At the Mississippi event, Pogue finished tied for 54th with a two-round score of 84-84—167 on the tough Greenville Golf and Country Club. Pogue was also one of the youngest competitors in a talented field of 76 golfers.
Ryan Dupuy of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, — who will be a senior this fall — won the tournament with a two-round score of 71-68—139. Eli Ortega of Lafayette, Louisiana, was second with a 72-71—143.
Pogue also has a pair of fourth-place finishes on his resumé from a pair of May tournaments. He shot a 73 at the Lake Hefner Golf Club in Oklahoma City on May 17 and a 75 on the Westwood Golf Course in Norman on May 31. Both of those tournaments were part of the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation Oklahoma City spring tour.
Two Lady Cougars make the trip
Pogue wasn’t the only local golfer to make the trek to Greensville.
Peyton “Beans” Factor and fellow Ada Lady Cougar golfer Natalie Jussely also competed at the event.
Factor — who turns 13 today — placed 20th in the Girls 13-18 Division with a score of 91-86—177. Liza Lapeyre of New Orleans won the tournament with a two-round total of 75-69—144.
Jussely — playing in her first out-of-state tournament — shot a 124 in the Girls 10-12 Nine-Hole Division.
Factor didn’t leave Mississippi without bringing home some hardware. She won the putting championship out of a field of 32 contestants.
“Putting has never been her strong suit, but she and her coach (Mike Gowens) have been working very hard on this aspect of the game,” said mother Sara Factor. “For her to actually win the putting contest was a humongous victory for her.”
