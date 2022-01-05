AVONDALE, Louisiana — Latta sophomore Parker Pogue had his eye on the championship after the first round of the Tommy Moore Memorial Sugar Bowl Golf Tournament held Dec. 28-29 at the TPC Louisiana Golf Course in Avondale.
However, Pogue was unable to track down eventual champion Ethan Dial of Shreveport, Louisiana, but still finished a respectable sixth place in a rugged field of 59 players in the Boys 13-18 Division.
“It went fairly well for me,” Pogue said of the holiday break golf trip. “I had a chance to win the tournament going into Day 2, but just couldn’t close in on the leader. But all in all, it was a great experience with a lot of good competition.”
Dial finished with a two-day score of 70-72—142 and won the title in a playoff against Michael Crocker of Mobile, Alabama who shot a 71-71—142. Will Hennessee of Tulsa was third at 72-72—144.
Pogue shot identical rounds of 73 for a total of 146. He tied Dakota Cunningham of Olive Branch, Mississippi who shot a 74-72—146.
Jonathan Kim of Cedar Park, Texas was fourth at 72-72—144, while Sahish Reddy of Duluth, Georgia was fifth at 72-73—145.
Factor finishes strong
in girls division
Peyton “Beans” Factor, a freshman at Ada High School, shook off a rough first round and played well in the second round of the Tommy Moore Memorial Sugar Bowl Golf Tournament.
Factor couldn’t find the fairway on Day 1 and finished with a subpar 83. She bounced back nicely on Day 2 and cut 10 strokes off her score with a 73. She ended up 14th out of 24 golfers with her two-day total of 156. Her second-round total was the third-best Day 2 score of the event.
Karstyn Altese of Diamondhead, Mississippi, won the title with a score of 75-72—147 in a playoff against two other competitors — Ashleen Kaur of Cypress, Texas who shot a 74-73—147 and Morgan Guepet of New Orleans, Louisiana, who also carded a 74-73—147.
Rounding out the Top 5 were Alissa Xu of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, and Sophia Ellestad of Houston, Texas who both shot 148s.
The TPC Louisiana Golf Course hosts the Zurich Classic of the PGA Tour each year.
