Pogue shoots 67 at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite the weather being pretty hot this fall, local golfer Parker Pogue continues to sizzle.
Pogue shot a 5-under par 67 at the U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma City Tour tournament Sunday at the Lake Hefner Golf Club. Pogue, an eighth-grade athlete at Latta, competes in the Boys 13-14 Division.
“I shot a 67 today and had two eagles, four birdies and three bogeys,” Parker told his golf coach, Stan Ball. “I had a great time and played some amazing golf.”
Pogue was coming off a victory at the U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma City Tour’s first fall event of the year at the Westwood Park Golf Course in Norman.
At Lake Hefner, Gunner Hamon of Blair was second with a 72 and three other golfers were a stroke behind at 73. Those players included Preston Albee of Choctaw, Grant Gudgel of Stillwater and Nathan Womack of Elk City. There were 21 golfers competing in the Boys 13-14 Division.
Drake Kanuch of Ada finished third in the Boys 10 division at Lake Hefner. Kanuch, a fifth-grader at Willard Grade Center who also won in Norman a week earlier, finished with a 41. Jacob Mourning of Edmond won the Boys 10 title with a 37. Nash Frazier of Stillwater was runner-up at 39.
In the Girls 12-14 division, Ada’s Beans Factor finished third at the Lake Hefner tournament. She shot an 81. Rylee Roberts of Arcadia won the Girls 12-14 title with a 77, and Amy Reavis of Stillwater was next at 78. Also shooting 81s were Isabella Feng of Edmond and Corynn Speer of Norman.
Factor is a seventh-grader at Ada Junior High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.